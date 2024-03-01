All Series
FIA F2 Bahrain
Race report

F2 Bahrain: Maloney dominates sprint race as tyre drama sparks late thrill

Zane Maloney scored a dominant win in the Formula 2 Bahrain sprint after flying up the order from eighth on the grid.

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Zane Maloney, Rodin Motorsport

Zane Maloney, Rodin Motorsport

Formula Motorsport Ltd

Maloney came out on top for Rodin by over five seconds in a sprint race that came to life in the closing stages as the soft tyres dropped off a cliff, allowing those who had gambled on the hard compound into the mix.

It was Maloney's first win in F2, after he endured a dreadful end to his rookie campaign last year, scoring points only three times in the final 16 races.

Jak Crawford made a perfect start from pole position and left second-placed starter Taylor Barnard in his wake. Things continued to worsen for the PHM AIX driver, as Barnard dropped quickly to the fringes of the top 10.

But Barnard's loss was ART team-mates Victor Martins and Zak O'Sullivan's gain as the pair quickly set about attacking Crawford's DAMS.

While the majority of drivers elected to run the soft tyre to complete the 23-lap sprint race, O'Sullivan ran the hard compound, playing the long game.

Following a brief virtual safety car intervention on the second lap to allow for the recovery of Amaury Cordeel's Hitech, this strategy saw O'Sullivan drop backwards as his rivals made use of the early pace in their softer rubber.

Standing out from the pack was Maloney, who climbed from eighth on the grid to second by lap six, showcasing all the passing ability that took him close to the F3 title in 2022.

On lap eight, Maloney made his move, skillfully pulling off a textbook switchback move on Crawford at Turn four and cementing the position with better traction as the pair headed towards Turn 5-6-7 chicane.

Struggling for pace, Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Oliver Bearman both pitted to fit the soft tyre, gambling on a safety car intervention. Compounding their problems, Bearman locked his left front moments after exiting the pits.

Further back, Franco Colapinto was handed a 10-second stop-go penalty for starting out of position, something Richard Verschoor was also under investigation for. This error had been caused after Joshua Durksen stalled on the grid and had to be wheeled back into the pits.

On lap 14, O'Sullivan began to make his recovery as the soft tyres began to fade, with his first pass being made on Invicta Racing's Gabriel Bortoleto for eighth.

Barnard's day went from bad to worse on lap 16, as he pulled into the pits to retire his car.

As the laps ticked down, Isack Hadjar complained that his tyres were completely gone, something that his Campos team-mate Pepe Marti, who had started in P11, took full advantage of with three laps to go as he battled past at Turn 4.

As drivers on the soft rubber faded, O'Sullivan and fellow hard tyre-runner Bortoleto scythed through the order, with O'Sullivan besting team-mate Martins on the penultimate tour. On the last lap, O'Sullivan climbed one additional place to seventh, with Bortoleto sixth.

Joining the dominant Maloney on the podium were Crawford and Marti.

After being disqualified from qualifying, Kush Maini finished in P13.

Bortoleto will start Saturday's feature race on pole position from Hadjar. Sprint race winner Maloney will line up in third.

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1 Barbados Z. Maloney Rodin Motorsport 5 23

-

            
2 United States J. Crawford DAMS Lucas Oil 7 23

+5.400

5.4

 5.400          
3
P. Martí Campos Racing
 21 23

+7.000

7.0

 1.600          
4 France I. Hadjar Campos Racing 20 23

+9.700

9.7

 2.700          
5
P. Aron Hitech Pulse-Eight
 17 23

+18.100

18.1

 8.400          
6
G. Bortoleto Invicta Racing
 10 23

+18.300

18.3

 0.200          
7 United Kingdom Z. O'Sullivan ART Grand Prix 2 23

+20.100

20.1

 1.800          
8 Norway D. Hauger MP Motorsport 11 23

+21.000

21.0

 0.900          
9 Japan R. Miyata Rodin Motorsport 6 23

+21.400

21.4

 0.400          
10 Netherlands R. Verschoor Trident 22 23

+21.800

21.8

 0.400          
11 France V. Martins ART Grand Prix 1 23

+23.800

23.8

 2.000          
12 United States J. Correa DAMS Lucas Oil 8 23

+26.800

26.8

 3.000          
13 India K. Maini Invicta Racing 9 23

+27.200

27.2

 0.400          
14
A. Kimi Prema Powerteam
 4 23

+30.200

30.2

 3.000          
15
J. Duerksen PHM AIX Racing
 24 23

+35.200

35.2

 5.000          
16 United Kingdom O. Bearman Prema Powerteam 3 23

+36.200

36.2

 1.000          
17 Brazil E. Fittipaldi Van Amersfoort Racing 14 23

+56.100

56.1

 19.900          
18 Argentina F. Colapinto MP Motorsport 12 23

+1'04.800

1'04.8

 8.700          
19 Mexico R. Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing 15 23

+1'21.500

1'21.5

 16.700          
dnf Czech Republic R. Staněk Trident 23 19

4 laps

         Retirement  
dnf
T. Barnard PHM AIX Racing
 25 16

7 laps

         Retirement  
dnf Belgium A. Cordeel Hitech Pulse-Eight 16 0

 

         Retirement  
View full results  

Previous article Maini stripped of F2 pole after Bahrain qualifying
Next article F2 Bahrain: Maloney doubles up with dominant feature race victory

