FIA F2 / Bahrain Qualifying report

Bahrain F2: Alpine junior Doohan storms to pole over Pourchaire

Formula 3 graduate Jack Doohan took his maiden FIA Formula 2 pole position at the Bahrain season-opener, the Virtuosi Racing driver beating Theo Pourchaire to the top spot in qualifying.

Megan White
By:
Listen to this article

The 2021 F3 runner-up set a 1m40.542s to top the timesheet for only his third F2 feature race, after contesting the final two F2 rounds of 2021 for MP Motorsport.

Doohan, who joined the Alpine Academy during the off-season, pipped ART Grand Prix driver Pourchaire to the top spot by just over a tenth of a second in a session that was red flagged after just 58 seconds.

DAMS rookie Ayumu Iwasa spun at Turn 2 on his first lap out of the pits, the Japanese beaching his car in the gravel and ruining his qualifying as a result.

The Van Amersfoort Racing pair were first out on track when action resumed five minutes later, with Jake Hughes setting the first fast lap of the session with a 1m41.469s.

Doohan went straight into second with his first flying lap, setting a 1m41.614s, less than two tenths behind Hughes.

Felipe Drugovich (MP Motorsport) briefly knocked Hughes off the top of the leaderboard, setting a 1m41.210s, before the Briton recaptured the top spot with a 1m41.121s.

Ralph Boschung was also in the mix for the top spots in the early stages, the Campos driver knocking Doohan out of the top three with a 1m41.554s. But Doohan went fastest on his next flying lap as the first driver to break into the 1m40s with a 1m40.542s, which wasn't beaten for the remainder of the session.

Sauber junior driver Pourchaire was just a tenth slower on his next fast run, but had his lap time deleted after exceeding track limits at Turn 4. The Monegasque addressed that by putting himself second on the following run, with a 1m40.683s.

Hitech Grand Prix's Juri Vips also broke into the 1m40s, briefly going second fastest with a 1m40.755s before Pourchaire pushed him into third.

Another F3 graduate, Carlin's Logan Sargeant, took fourth on his second appearance in F2 - having made a cameo at Jeddah last year with HWA Racelab - while Boschung and Sargeant’s teammate Liam Lawson rounded out the top six.

Drugovich was tenth-fastest and will start on pole for Saturday’s reverse-grid sprint race, with Richard Verschoor (Trident) joining him on the front row.

Bahrain F2 - Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 3 Australia Jack Doohan Virtuosi Racing 1'40.542  
2 10 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 1'40.683 0.141
3 8 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 1'40.755 0.213
4 6 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 1'40.760 0.218
5 15 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 1'41.000 0.458
6 5 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom Carlin 1'41.100 0.558
7 2 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 1'41.115 0.573
8 24 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Van Amersfoort Racing 1'41.121 0.579
9 20 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Italy Trident 1'41.178 0.636
10 11 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'41.210 0.668
11 16 Israel Roy Nissany Japan Nissan e.dams 1'41.218 0.676
12 21 Australia Calan Williams Italy Trident 1'41.313 0.771
13 7 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United Kingdom HitechGP 1'41.354 0.812
14 4 Japan Marino Sato Virtuosi Racing 1'41.374 0.832
15 1 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 1'41.509 0.967
16 22 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'41.529 0.987
17 14 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 1'41.752 1.210
18 12 Switzerland Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'41.865 1.323
19 9 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 1'42.083 1.541
20 23 Turkey Cem Bolukbasi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'42.089 1.547
21 25 Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort Racing 1'42.880 2.338
22 17 Ayumu Iwasa Japan Nissan e.dams    
A near-miss between Dennis Hauger and Vips - who was on a flying lap as Hauger entered the pitlane - will be investigated after the session.

Prema driver Hauger, the 2021 F3 champion, finished the session in 15th.

