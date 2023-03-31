Subscribe
Previous / Vesti: Return to Prema in F2 "gives me the confidence" to win races Next / F2 Australia: Hauger endures mixed conditions for sprint win
FIA F2 / Melbourne News

F2 Australia: Iwasa secures pole in disrupted wet qualifying

Ayumu Iwasa secured his third Formula 2 pole position in a disrupted wet qualifying session at Albert Park.

Megan White
By:
F2 Australia: Iwasa secures pole in disrupted wet qualifying
Listen to this article

The DAMS driver was quick from the off, tackling torrential downpours before setting a 1m45.118s to top the timesheets for his first pole position since Abu Dhabi last season.

He went quickest at the halfway mark and despite being briefly demoted by ART driver Theo Pourchaire, reclaimed the top spot before a crash from third-placed Victor Martins saw the session end early.

Home favourite Jack Doohan, who led the morning's practice session, was first out amid torrid conditions, telling his engineer that he was aquaplaning before adding "it is so bad."

By the time he had made it to the end of his first lap, the session had been stopped, with crashes throughout the field.

Ollie Bearman had a huge shunt into the wall along the back straight in his Prema-run car, smashing his front wing on the way to Turn 9, but was able to rejoin the session after the stoppage.

DAMS driver Arthur Leclerc had a spin at Turn 9, with fellow rookie Jak Crawford (Hitech) losing a front wing.

After a 15-minute stoppage, the rain had somewhat subsided, and despite poor visibility, the session resumed.

Alpine Academy member Doohan set an early benchmark of 1m52.238s before Saudi Arabia feature race winner Frederik Vesti surpassed him by two seconds.

Doohan improved the next time around but was quickly toppled by Isack Hadjar (Hitech) as Martins slotted into second.

Despite the Virtuosi driver continuing to improve, Iwasa took the lead at the halfway mark with a 1m46.376s.

Martins put in the first sub-1m46s lap to take the lead next, with a 1m45.736s, before team-mate Pourchaire went quicker by 0.001s.

It was Iwasa who was faster though, shaving 0.6s off Pourchaire's time to lead before a crash from Martins at Turns 5 and 6 ended the session with three minutes remaining.

Hadjar will line up fourth ahead of fellow rookie Zane Maloney (Rodin Carlin), with Bearman sixth.

Dennis Hauger will start on reverse-grid pole for Saturday's sprint race for MP Motorsport ahead of Kush Maini (Campos Racing) and Leclerc.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS 13 1'45.118  
2 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 12 1'45.732 0.614
3 France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix 12 1'45.736 0.618
4 France Isack Hadjar Hitech Pulse-Eight 13 1'46.037 0.919
5 Barbados Zane Maloney Rodin Carlin 13 1'46.045 0.927
6 United Kingdom Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 12 1'46.058 0.940
7 Monaco Arthur Leclerc France DAMS 13 1'46.309 1.191
8 India Kush Maini Spain Campos Racing 12 1'46.530 1.412
9 United States Jak Crawford Hitech Pulse-Eight 12 1'46.687 1.569
10 Norway Dennis Hauger Netherlands MP Motorsport 12 1'46.737 1.619
11 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 12 1'46.859 1.741
12 India Jehan Daruvala Netherlands MP Motorsport 12 1'46.896 1.778
13 Denmark Frederik Vesti Italy Prema Powerteam 12 1'46.899 1.781
14 Israel Roy Nissany PHM Racing by Charouz 12 1'47.194 2.076
15 Australia Jack Doohan Invicta Virtuosi Racing 13 1'47.266 2.148
16 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Rodin Carlin 13 1'47.267 2.149
17 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident 13 1'47.470 2.352
18 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 11 1'47.533 2.415
19 France Clement Novalak Italy Trident 13 1'47.578 2.460
20 United States Juan Manuel Correa Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 12 1'47.989 2.871
21 Belgium Amaury Cordeel Invicta Virtuosi Racing 13 1'48.198 3.080
22 United States Brad Benavides PHM Racing by Charouz 10 1'50.122 5.004
View full results
shares
comments

Vesti: Return to Prema in F2 "gives me the confidence" to win races

F2 Australia: Hauger endures mixed conditions for sprint win
Megan White More from
Megan White
Colapinto loses F3 Australia sprint race win after technical infringement

Colapinto loses F3 Australia sprint race win after technical infringement

FIA F3
Melbourne

Colapinto loses F3 Australia sprint race win after technical infringement Colapinto loses F3 Australia sprint race win after technical infringement

F2 Australia: Hauger endures mixed conditions for sprint win

F2 Australia: Hauger endures mixed conditions for sprint win

FIA F2
Melbourne

F2 Australia: Hauger endures mixed conditions for sprint win F2 Australia: Hauger endures mixed conditions for sprint win

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Latest news

MotoGP Argentina GP: Binder wins sprint thriller from 15th on the grid

MotoGP Argentina GP: Binder wins sprint thriller from 15th on the grid

MGP MotoGP
Argentinian GP

MotoGP Argentina GP: Binder wins sprint thriller from 15th on the grid MotoGP Argentina GP: Binder wins sprint thriller from 15th on the grid

Sainz: Ferrari has "different approach" for F1 Australian GP focus

Sainz: Ferrari has "different approach" for F1 Australian GP focus

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Sainz: Ferrari has "different approach" for F1 Australian GP focus Sainz: Ferrari has "different approach" for F1 Australian GP focus

Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, claims Alonso

Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, claims Alonso

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, claims Alonso Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, claims Alonso

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Australian GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Australian GP pole

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Australian GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Australian GP pole

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Abu Dhabi
Megan White

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Abu Dhabi
Megan White

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Baku
Megan White

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.