All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
FIA F2 Albert Park
Race report

F2 Australia: Hadjar dominates sprint race but under investigation

Isack Hadjar scored his first Formula 2 win of the season in the sprint race at the Australian Grand Prix but the success is subject to a stewards investigation.

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Isack Hadjar, Campos Racing

Isack Hadjar, Campos Racing

Hadjar took the second victory of his F2 career with a dominant drive at Albert Park as he skilfully navigated two safety car restarts to win by over six seconds.

But the result carries a significant asterisk, with the stewards set to investigate a start-line incident that saw Pepe Marti and Gabriel Bortoleto retire after only travelling a matter of metres.

Unaware of the fast-starting Marti to his right, Hadjar veered across the track causing contact between the Campos driver and second-placed starter Bortoleto, with the pair making heavy contact with the wall.

For Marti, this was his second opening lap retirement in succession following a collision in the Saudi Arabian feature race. This latest incident would be investigated after the race.

Having beaten pole-sitter Roman Staněk into Turn 1, Hadjar headed the field during the five-lap safety car period to allow for the clear-up operation.

Other early movers included championship leader Zane Maloney, who progressed from sixth to fourth as a result of the two retirements, while Victor Martins, who caused a red flag in qualifying and failed to set a time, leapt from P21 to P13.

For Maloney, this progress was undone on the restart as a snap of oversteer and an off-track moment at Turn 6 saw him swamped on the back straight, dropping to P10.

While Hadjar established a six-second lead, the battle for second reached boiling point on lap 10 as three drivers found themselves off in the gravel at Turn 12. The catalyst was Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who lost the rear of his Prema entry before Richard Verschoor spun in sympathy and made contact with Paul Aron. Only Hitech driver Aron was able to continue as the safety car again bunched the field.

After another four laps of neutralised running, the racing resumed with Hadjar again flying off into the distance as Aron fired himself across the Turn 1 gravel and the DAMS pair of Jak Crawford and Juan Manuel Correra getting too close for comfort – Crawford reporting “Juan went into the side of me.”

A third safety car period was narrowly avoided when Joshua Durksen spun into the gravel after tangling with Oliver Bearman – this another incident that would be investigated after the chequered flag, putting at risk Bearman’s first point of the season.

With Hadjar cruising to a comfortable win, Stanek was able to cling onto second after facing pressure from Kush Maini and latterly, Dennis Hauger.

Hauger eventually took the final spot on the podium after overtaking Maini with two laps to go.

Ruing his qualifying error will be ART driver Martins, who finished seventh but will once again start from the back in Sunday’s feature race.

FIA F2 Australia - Sprint race results:

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1 France I. Hadjar Campos Racing 20 23

-

            
2 Czech Republic R. Staněk Trident 23 23

+6.800

6.8

 6.800          
3 Norway D. Hauger MP Motorsport 11 23

+7.100

7.1

 0.300          
4 India K. Maini Invicta Racing 9 23

+8.500

8.5

 1.400          
5 Argentina F. Colapinto MP Motorsport 12 23

+9.200

9.2

 0.700          
6 Japan R. Miyata Rodin Motorsport 6 23

+9.800

9.8

 0.600          
7 France V. Martins ART Grand Prix 1 23

+10.400

10.4

 0.600          
8 United Kingdom O. Bearman Prema Powerteam 3 23

+12.900

12.9

 2.500          
9 United Kingdom Z. O'Sullivan ART Grand Prix 2 23

+13.400

13.4

 0.500          
10 United States J. Crawford DAMS Lucas Oil 7 23

+14.100

14.1

 0.700          
11 Barbados Z. Maloney Rodin Motorsport 5 23

+14.700

14.7

 0.600          
12 United States J. Correa DAMS Lucas Oil 8 23

+16.900

16.9

 2.200          
13 Brazil E. Fittipaldi Van Amersfoort Racing 14 23

+18.600

18.6

 1.700          
14
T. Barnard PHM AIX Racing
 25 23

+22.400

22.4

 3.800          
15 Mexico R. Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing 15 23

+23.000

23.0

 0.600          
16 Belgium A. Cordeel Hitech Pulse-Eight 16 23

+42.300

42.3

 19.300          
17
J. Duerksen PHM AIX Racing
 24 23

+51.200

51.2

 8.900          
18
P. Aron Hitech Pulse-Eight
 17 23

+1'19.100

1'19.1

 27.900          
dnf Italy A. Antonelli Prema Powerteam 4 9

14 laps

         Retirement  
dnf Netherlands R. Verschoor Trident 22 9

14 laps

         Retirement  
dnf
G. Bortoleto Invicta Racing
 10 22

 

         Retirement  
dnf
P. Martí Campos Racing
 21 22

 

         Retirement  
View full results  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Hulkenberg: Bearman's F1 debut will be "forgotten" if he doesn't perform in F2
Next article Penalty for start crash costs Hadjar Australian F2 victory

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
Penalty for start crash costs Hadjar Australian F2 victory

Penalty for start crash costs Hadjar Australian F2 victory

FIA F2
Albert Park
Penalty for start crash costs Hadjar Australian F2 victory
Pin loses F1 Academy win after chequered flag blunder

Pin loses F1 Academy win after chequered flag blunder

F1 Academy
Jeddah
Pin loses F1 Academy win after chequered flag blunder
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Bahrain
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?
More from
Isack Hadjar
Why Red Bull's all-rookie Abu Dhabi FP1 line-up has value

Why Red Bull's all-rookie Abu Dhabi FP1 line-up has value

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Why Red Bull's all-rookie Abu Dhabi FP1 line-up has value
The Formula 3 title challengers gunning for title glory this weekend

The Formula 3 title challengers gunning for title glory this weekend

FIA F3
Monza
The Formula 3 title challengers gunning for title glory this weekend
Bahrain F3: Hadjar inherits win after Bearman track limits penalty

Bahrain F3: Hadjar inherits win after Bearman track limits penalty

FIA F3
Bahrain
Bahrain F3: Hadjar inherits win after Bearman track limits penalty

Latest news

Lundgaard surges late to pace final test session at Thermal

Lundgaard surges late to pace final test session at Thermal

Indy IndyCar
Thermal
Lundgaard surges late to pace final test session at Thermal
Heim hangs on in overtime to win NASCAR Truck race at COTA

Heim hangs on in overtime to win NASCAR Truck race at COTA

NSTR NASCAR Truck
COTA
Heim hangs on in overtime to win NASCAR Truck race at COTA
Ilott leads third test session plagued by red flags at Thermal

Ilott leads third test session plagued by red flags at Thermal

Indy IndyCar
Thermal
Ilott leads third test session plagued by red flags at Thermal
Bagnaia “f****d up” by not considering fuel load in Portugal MotoGP sprint error

Bagnaia “f****d up” by not considering fuel load in Portugal MotoGP sprint error

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Bagnaia “f****d up” by not considering fuel load in Portugal MotoGP sprint error

Prime

Discover prime content
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Bahrain
By Sam Hall
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Megan White
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global