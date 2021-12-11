Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F2 Abu Dhabi: Piastri beats Doohan to claim fifth consecutive pole
FIA F2 / Abu Dhabi News

F2 Abu Dhabi: Daruvala wins first sprint as Piastri secures F2 title

By:

Oscar Piastri wrapped up the Formula 2 Championship with two races of the season remaining after finishing third in the opening sprint race won by Jehan Daruvala in Abu Dhabi.

F2 Abu Dhabi: Daruvala wins first sprint as Piastri secures F2 title

The Prema driver produced yet another impressive drive to climb from 10th to third which was more than enough to secure the title early.

Piastri’s rookie year success is his third consecutive championship after winning the 2019 Formula Renault Eurocup (now known as Formula Regional European Championship) and the FIA Formula 3 title last year.

While the Australian enjoyed championship glory thanks to a 10th podium of the season, Jehan Daruvala managed to hold off Felipe Drugovich by 2.079s to score a second victory of the season.

After losing the final podium spot to his teammate, Robert Shwartzman came home in fourth behind champion Piastri.

Reverse grid polesitter Daruvala made a perfect getaway to lead the field into Turn 1 while Dan Ticktum, who started alongside the Red Bull junior, bogged down and dropped to fourth by the first turn.

Behind, Piastri made a rapid start from 10th to emerge in sixth behind Prema teammate Shwartzman.

Drugovich pursued leader larval closely on the opening lap challenging the Indian at Turn 5.

Shwartzman was next to make a move on lap 3 when he overtook Ticktum for fourth at Turn 6-7 chicane. Piastri followed his teammate through on the British driver moments later.

At the front, Daruvala continued to come under pressure from Drugovich with less than a second separating the Carlin and Uni Virtuosi drivers.

As this battle was playing out Shwartzman continued to be the driver on the move as he caught and passed Liam Lawson for third. A lap later Piastri managed to take fourth from Lawson at the chicane once again.

The Prema pair soon found themselves on the back of Drugovich and Daruvala battle for the lead as the race approached half distance.

Oscar Piastri, Prema Racing

Oscar Piastri, Prema Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Drugovich attempted to pass Daruvala with the pair going side-by-side for several corners before the latter was able to shut the door and preserve the lead.

That proved to be Drugovich’s only change as Daruvala managed to get a second wind and was able to pull clear of the Brazilian, who feel into the clutches of Shwartzman.

With four laps remaining Piastri was not to be denied a podium as he managed to slip by Shwartzman for third at the Turn 6-7 chicane.

In the end, Daruvala took the chequered flag from Drugovich, Piastri with Shwartzman in fourth.

Lawson came home in fifth ahead of Ticktum, Theo Pourchaire and Guanyu Zhou.

The top 10 was rounded out by Ralph Boschung and Marcus Armstrong, with Jack Doohan slipping into 11th spot.

The race ran largely without incident with the returning Richard Verschoor and Jake Hughes the only retirements.

Formula 2 returns for its second sprint race of the weekend after Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying at 1845 local time (1445 GMT).

shares
comments

Related video

F2 Abu Dhabi: Piastri beats Doohan to claim fifth consecutive pole
Previous article

F2 Abu Dhabi: Piastri beats Doohan to claim fifth consecutive pole
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Hyundai WRC drivers share tributes to departing boss Adamo
Video Inside
WRC

Hyundai WRC drivers share tributes to departing boss Adamo

F2 Abu Dhabi: Piastri beats Doohan to claim fifth consecutive pole Abu Dhabi
FIA F2

F2 Abu Dhabi: Piastri beats Doohan to claim fifth consecutive pole

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers Prime
WRC

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers

Latest news

F2 Abu Dhabi: Daruvala wins first sprint as Piastri secures F2 title
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Abu Dhabi: Daruvala wins first sprint as Piastri secures F2 title

F2 Abu Dhabi: Piastri beats Doohan to claim fifth consecutive pole
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Abu Dhabi: Piastri beats Doohan to claim fifth consecutive pole

F2 Abu Dhabi: Points leader Piastri sets the pace in practice
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Abu Dhabi: Points leader Piastri sets the pace in practice

Super Formula Lights champion Natori gets F2 test chance
Video Inside
FIA F2 FIA F2

Super Formula Lights champion Natori gets F2 test chance

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum? Prime

What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum?

Having by his own admission "blown my chances" of reaching Formula 1, Dan Ticktum is facing an uncertain future. A driver of unquestioned ability who has at times been his own worst enemy, can he apply his lessons and rebuild his career hopes?

FIA F2
Sep 30, 2021
How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Prime

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Prime

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

It's a long way from Pukekohe New Zealand to Milton Keynes, but Red Bull's Kiwi protege Liam Lawson has defied plenty of odds to reach the rung below F1. He's endured disappointment since winning on his F2 debut in Bahrain, but is determined to turn his season around and prove himself worthy of a place on the F1 grid

FIA F2
Jul 27, 2021
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Prime

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books Prime

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype.

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Prime

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends.

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.