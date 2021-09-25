Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sochi F2: Ticktum wins delayed sprint as Zhou spins on sighting lap
FIA F2 / Sochi News

Drugovich receives all-clear as F2 crash prompts hospital visit

By:

Formula 2 driver Felipe Drugovich has been given the all-clear after being taken to hospital following a hefty crash on the way to the grid ahead of Saturday’s sprint race in Sochi.

Drugovich receives all-clear as F2 crash prompts hospital visit

The UNI-Virtuosi driver lost control in tricky damp conditions on slick tyres while trying to navigate to the grid for the start of the delayed sprint race, that was originally postponed from its morning slot due to adverse weather conditions.

Drugovich’s car, set to start the race from 13th spot, snapped to left before making heavy contact with a wall. His smash caused significant damage, resulting in the race being delayed by five minutes as marshals cleared the track.

The FIA later confirmed after the race that the Brazilian was taken to the GBUZ City Hospital for precautionary checks.

After undergoing a CT scan and X-ray, UNI-Virtuosi confirmed Drugovich was cleared of any serious injuries and medical professionals have given the driver the all-clear to return to action.

“Following his crash on the way to the grid in Sprint Race 1, Felipe Drugovich was taken to hospital for precautionary check,” read a post on the team’s Twitter account.

“Felipe has had a CT scan and X-Ray, and although he’s a bit sore, he’s fortunately been given the all-clear.”

After being released from hospital, Drugovich added: "Thank god I am okay, that was a heavy impact. Thanks everyone for all the messages.”

Drugovich was not the only driver to suffer an incident on the lap to the grid as team-mate and title contender Guanyu Zhou also spun in the slippery conditions.

The Chinese driver stalled his car and was forced to watch the race from the sidelines.

Luckily his error went reasonably unpunished as championship leader Oscar Piastri missed out on a points finish after coming home ninth, in a race won by Carlin’s Dan Ticktum.

After wet weather forced the cancellation of F2’s second sprint race, the championship will return on Sunday for a Feature race at 11:20am local time.

Piastri will start the feature race from pole position alongside Red Bull junior Jehan Daruvala.

shares
comments
Sochi F2: Ticktum wins delayed sprint as Zhou spins on sighting lap

Previous article

Sochi F2: Ticktum wins delayed sprint as Zhou spins on sighting lap
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two F1 crashes in Sochi qualifying

1 h
2
World Superbike

Opening WSBK race at Jerez cancelled after support series crash

5 h
3
World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

3 h
4
Formula 1

Russian GP: Norris beats Sainz to grab maiden pole; Hamilton fourth

4 h
5
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

1 h
Latest news
Drugovich receives all-clear as F2 crash prompts hospital visit
F2

Drugovich receives all-clear as F2 crash prompts hospital visit

19m
Sochi F2: Ticktum wins delayed sprint as Zhou spins on sighting lap
Video Inside
F2

Sochi F2: Ticktum wins delayed sprint as Zhou spins on sighting lap

2 h
Sochi F2 sprint to go ahead, F3 Saturday race cancelled
F2

Sochi F2 sprint to go ahead, F3 Saturday race cancelled

6 h
Sochi F2: Heavy rain postpones morning sprint race
F2

Sochi F2: Heavy rain postpones morning sprint race

9 h
Sochi F2: Piastri pips Daruvala for pole position hat-trick
F2

Sochi F2: Piastri pips Daruvala for pole position hat-trick

Sep 24, 2021
Latest videos
Formula 2: Ticktum wins delayed sprint as Zhou spins on sighting lap 00:41
FIA F2
35m

Formula 2: Ticktum wins delayed sprint as Zhou spins on sighting lap

Formula 2: Daruvala takes dominant win in second sprint race 00:36
FIA F2
Sep 11, 2021

Formula 2: Daruvala takes dominant win in second sprint race

Formula 2: Pourchaire takes second series win in dramatic sprint race 00:31
FIA F2
Sep 11, 2021

Formula 2: Pourchaire takes second series win in dramatic sprint race

Oscar Piastri on his rookie Formula 2 season with PREMA Racing 08:02
FIA F2
Aug 5, 2021

Oscar Piastri on his rookie Formula 2 season with PREMA Racing

FIA F2: Zhou scores feature race win ahead of Ticktum 00:43
FIA F2
Jul 19, 2021

FIA F2: Zhou scores feature race win ahead of Ticktum

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Sochi F2: Ticktum wins delayed sprint as Zhou spins on sighting lap Sochi
Video Inside
FIA F2

Sochi F2: Ticktum wins delayed sprint as Zhou spins on sighting lap

Sochi F2 sprint to go ahead, F3 Saturday race cancelled Sochi
FIA F2

Sochi F2 sprint to go ahead, F3 Saturday race cancelled

Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant? Prime
WRC

Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant?

Felipe Drugovich More from
Felipe Drugovich
Sochi F2: Drugovich heads Boschung in practice Sochi
FIA F2

Sochi F2: Drugovich heads Boschung in practice

Bahrain F2: Drugovich leads Ticktum in Friday practice Bahrain
FIA F2

Bahrain F2: Drugovich leads Ticktum in Friday practice

Drugovich moves to Virtuosi for second F2 season
FIA F2

Drugovich moves to Virtuosi for second F2 season

Trending Today

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two F1 crashes in Sochi qualifying
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two F1 crashes in Sochi qualifying

Opening WSBK race at Jerez cancelled after support series crash
World Superbike World Superbike

Opening WSBK race at Jerez cancelled after support series crash

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

Russian GP: Norris beats Sainz to grab maiden pole; Hamilton fourth
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russian GP: Norris beats Sainz to grab maiden pole; Hamilton fourth

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

Hamilton: F1 pitlane error in Sochi "nothing to do with pressure"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 pitlane error in Sochi "nothing to do with pressure"

Why Verstappen has taken an F1 engine penalty and Hamilton hasn't
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen has taken an F1 engine penalty and Hamilton hasn't

Russell aiming for Russia F1 podium with "slippery" Williams
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell aiming for Russia F1 podium with "slippery" Williams

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Prime

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Prime

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

It's a long way from Pukekohe New Zealand to Milton Keynes, but Red Bull's Kiwi protege Liam Lawson has defied plenty of odds to reach the rung below F1. He's endured disappointment since winning on his F2 debut in Bahrain, but is determined to turn his season around and prove himself worthy of a place on the F1 grid

FIA F2
Jul 27, 2021
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Prime

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books Prime

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype.

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Prime

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends.

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Prime

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come.

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021

Latest news

Drugovich receives all-clear as F2 crash prompts hospital visit
FIA F2 FIA F2

Drugovich receives all-clear as F2 crash prompts hospital visit

Sochi F2: Ticktum wins delayed sprint as Zhou spins on sighting lap
Video Inside
FIA F2 FIA F2

Sochi F2: Ticktum wins delayed sprint as Zhou spins on sighting lap

Sochi F2 sprint to go ahead, F3 Saturday race cancelled
FIA F2 FIA F2

Sochi F2 sprint to go ahead, F3 Saturday race cancelled

Sochi F2: Heavy rain postpones morning sprint race
FIA F2 FIA F2

Sochi F2: Heavy rain postpones morning sprint race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.