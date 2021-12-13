Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 News

Doohan and Sato join Virtuosi Racing for 2022 F2 season

By:

Virtuosi Racing has announced Jack Doohan and Marino Sato will drive for the team in the 2022 FIA Formula 2 Championship.

Doohan and Sato join Virtuosi Racing for 2022 F2 season

Doohan will join the team after finishing second in the 2021 F3 Championship, scoring 179 points and taking four wins and seven podiums. He also led Trident to their first F3 teams’ title.

It will be the Australian’s first full year in F2, having taken part in the final two rounds of 2021 for MP Motorsport, where he achieved a top five finish and qualified P2.

Sato joins the team from Trident, where he spent the past two years in F2, scoring two points across the campaigns.

The Japanese driver was the 2019 Euroformula Open champion, taking the title with nine wins, 11 podiums and six pole positions in nine rounds.

He arrives with Formula 1 experience, having run for AlphaTauri in the 2020 Young Driver Test in Abu Dhabi.

Doohan said of his signing: "I'm very pleased and excited to join forces with Virtuosi Racing for our 2022 FIA Formula 2 campaign.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the team's success and getting to work with the team in post-season testing this coming week."

Sato added: “It’s a real privilege to join a team that is fighting for the championship.

“I have to say a big thank you to everyone involved in making this happen, and to the team for trusting me. I’m really looking forward to the upcoming season.”

Virtuosi finished second in the F2 teams’ championship this year, scoring 288 points to finish behind Prema Racing.

It joined the series in 2019, taking over Russian Time’s entry in the championship, finishing second in its first year before replicating that result in 2020.

Guanyu Zhou narrowly missed out on taking the drivers’ title for the team, finishing third behind champion Oscar Piastri and Prema team-mate Robert Shwartzman.

On the signings, the Virtuosi Racing team said: “We are very pleased to announce Jack Doohan and Marino Sato for the 2022 FIA Formula 2 season.

“Marino joins the team with a solid foundation of Formula 2 experience and Jack arrives as no stranger to success being the current FIA F3 Vice-Champion.

“We are excited to get started in post-season tests later this week and are looking forward to the season ahead together.”

