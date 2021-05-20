Tickets Subscribe
Pourchaire "disconnected brain" in Monaco F2 qualifying
FIA F2 / Monaco News

Deledda allowed to start in Monaco F2 despite 107% rule

By:

The FIA stewards have granted permission for Alessio Deledda to race in this weekend’s Formula 2 round in Monaco despite being outside of the 107% rule in qualifying.

Deledda allowed to start in Monaco F2 despite 107% rule

The HWA Racelab driver failed to post a time within 107% of the fastest time set in the Qualifying Group B session.

Deledda's best time of 1m27.744s was set in the second of two 16 minute qualifying sessions held at Monaco, in which the F2 field is split into two groups of 11 cars, to avoid drivers struggling with traffic on the tight Monaco circuit.

The F2 rookie's time was 6.341s adrift of the 1m21.403s posted by Prema Racing's Robert Shwartzman in the same session.

Polesitter Theo Pourchaire went even faster than Shwartzman in the previous qualifying group having posted a 1m20.985s effort.

Read Also:

Theo Pourchaire took pole for ART Grand Prix

Theo Pourchaire took pole for ART Grand Prix

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

FIA regulations state that a driver is not permitted to race if they fail to qualify within 107% of the fastest time unless given permission due to exceptional circumstances.

However, a stewards report has since confirmed that Deledda will in fact be allowed to race over the weekend after the team discussed the infringement with officials.

Motorsport.com understands Deledda's previous performances were taken into consideration.

"Permission given by the Stewards to start Race 1 and Race 3 at the back of the grid after any other penalties have been applied," read the stewards report.

"The Stewards summoned and heard the Team Manager (document 19) in respect of the request for the start permission for Car 23. Car 23 is given permission to start Race 1 and Race 3.

"Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Article 10.1.1 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits."

The decision ensures 22 cars will take part in this weekend's three races.

UNI Virtuosi's Guanyu Zhou will start Friday's sprint race from pole position following the reversal of the top 10 in qualifying as per F2's new-for-2021 three race weekend format.

Pourchaire, who became the youngest ever polesitter in GP2 and F2 history, will start Saturday afternoon's feature race from pole.

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Monaco
Author Tom Howard

Deledda allowed to start in Monaco F2 despite 107% rule
