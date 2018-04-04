DAMS confirms Latifi for 2018, Albon for Bahrain only

DAMS has confirmed Nicholas Latifi as one of its drivers for the 2018 Formula 2 season, with Alex Albon joining him for this weekend's Bahrain opener.

Latifi will stay in F1's feeder series, as well as within DAMS' ranks, for the third consecutive full-time season.

Formerly a Renault tester and now a Force India reserve, Latifi was fifth in last year's F2 season.

His pre-season preparation has been hampered by an infection, as he was forced to skip the Paul Ricard test as well as a planned outing in Barcelona with Force India.

Latifi said: "The aim after my 2017 campaign has to be winning the drivers’ championship, while also helping DAMS in the teams’ standings, which we were very close to clinching last season.

"Over my two years with the squad I’ve built up a really strong working relationship with them, and that will definitely help with the new car for 2018."

Despite being long thought to be DAMS' second driver for the season, ex-ART Grand Prix driver Albon is only confirmed for the Bahrain season opener for now.

"DAMS are very good at understanding and getting the best out of the package, so I’m confident in the team’s work," Albon, who was 10th last year as a rookie, commented.

"During the pre-season tests, I got on really well with everyone, and I like the way they operate.

"Racing with Nicholas will also be good, as he has plenty of experience, and we’re sure to push each other very hard this weekend."

The field will be completed by Roberto Merhi, who joins MP Motorsport but is only confirmed for the season opener.

The former F1 driver, who drove for the Dutch team in both tests, entered eight F2 races last year with a best finish of fifth place.

Additional reporting by Jacobo Vega

Entry list for Bahrain opener:

Team Drivers Russian Time Artem Markelov Tadasuke Makino Prema Nyck de Vries Sean Gelael DAMS Nicholas Latifi Alex Albon ART Jack Aitken George Russell MP Motorsport Ralph Boschung Roberto Merhi Arden Nirei Fukuzumi Maximilian Gunther Campos Luca Ghiotto Roy Nissany Trident Santino Ferrucci Arjun Maini Carlin Lando Norris Sergio Sette Camara Charouz Antonio Fuoco Louis Deletraz