Carlin announces Ticktum for 2021 F2 campaign

Former Red Bull junior Ticktum scored one win and three further podiums in his first full season in F2 last year with DAMS, finishing 11th overall in the final standings.

After testing for Carlin in the post-season test in Bahrain last month, Ticktum has now been announced by the team in its 2021 line-up.

“I’m really looking forward to the season ahead and working with Carlin this year,” Ticktum said.

“We had three productive test days in Bahrain and I already feel part of the team. We have worked really well together and already know what our goals are for pre-season testing.

“Carlin proved they had a race winning car towards the end of last season and I really want to capitalise on that and mount a strong championship challenge from the start.

“I can’t wait to get the season underway.”

Ticktum is a member of Williams’ young driver academy, serving as the Formula 1 squad’s development driver last year.

The 21-year-old is a two-time Macau Grand Prix winner, and previously worked with Carlin at the famed F3 event in 2019.

“We’re really excited to have Dan join the team,” said Carlin team owner Trevor Carlin.

“We’ve known Dan a long time and worked with him briefly in Macau a couple of years ago as well as in the post-season F2 tests in December. He’s very quick and a great racer and we are excited to see his true potential with us this year.

“We’ll be working with him to really develop everything he’s learnt so far with the aim to mount a very consistent and measured championship attack.

“We have an exciting young line-up with both Dan and Jehan this season and I can’t wait to see them on track as teammates.

“I know they will keep pushing us forward as a team and it will be up to us as a team to deliver a fast car to allow them to challenge for wins from the outset.”

Ticktum will link back up with Carlin for F2’s pre-season test running in Bahrain on March 8-10 before the opening round of the season on March 27 at the Sakhir track.