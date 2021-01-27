Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
80 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
09 Feb
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Algarve
04 Apr
Race in
66 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
93 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Carlin announces Ticktum for 2021 F2 campaign

shares
comments
Carlin announces Ticktum for 2021 F2 campaign
By:

Dan Ticktum will race for Carlin in his second year in Formula 2, completing the team’s line-up alongside Jehan Daruvala.

Former Red Bull junior Ticktum scored one win and three further podiums in his first full season in F2 last year with DAMS, finishing 11th overall in the final standings.

After testing for Carlin in the post-season test in Bahrain last month, Ticktum has now been announced by the team in its 2021 line-up.

“I’m really looking forward to the season ahead and working with Carlin this year,” Ticktum said.

“We had three productive test days in Bahrain and I already feel part of the team. We have worked really well together and already know what our goals are for pre-season testing.

“Carlin proved they had a race winning car towards the end of last season and I really want to capitalise on that and mount a strong championship challenge from the start.

“I can’t wait to get the season underway.”

Read Also:

Ticktum is a member of Williams’ young driver academy, serving as the Formula 1 squad’s development driver last year.

The 21-year-old is a two-time Macau Grand Prix winner, and previously worked with Carlin at the famed F3 event in 2019.

“We’re really excited to have Dan join the team,” said Carlin team owner Trevor Carlin.

“We’ve known Dan a long time and worked with him briefly in Macau a couple of years ago as well as in the post-season F2 tests in December. He’s very quick and a great racer and we are excited to see his true potential with us this year.

“We’ll be working with him to really develop everything he’s learnt so far with the aim to mount a very consistent and measured championship attack.

“We have an exciting young line-up with both Dan and Jehan this season and I can’t wait to see them on track as teammates.

“I know they will keep pushing us forward as a team and it will be up to us as a team to deliver a fast car to allow them to challenge for wins from the outset.”

Ticktum will link back up with Carlin for F2’s pre-season test running in Bahrain on March 8-10 before the opening round of the season on March 27 at the Sakhir track.

Sauber protege Pourchaire moves up to F2 with ART

Previous article

Sauber protege Pourchaire moves up to F2 with ART
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Drivers Dan Ticktum
Teams Carlin
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Mercedes: 2021 F1 cars 'near 2019 performance levels'
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: 2021 F1 cars 'near 2019 performance levels'

Mercedes engine switch makes 2021 McLaren "essentially a new car"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes engine switch makes 2021 McLaren "essentially a new car"

Sainz makes maiden Ferrari appearance in Fiorano test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz makes maiden Ferrari appearance in Fiorano test

Alesi ‘emotional’ over son’s Ferrari test, clarifies Academy exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alesi ‘emotional’ over son’s Ferrari test, clarifies Academy exit

Motorsport Games & ACO enhance and extend Le Mans Esports Series joint venture
Esports Esports / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Games & ACO enhance and extend Le Mans Esports Series joint venture

Ed Jones returns to IndyCar with DCR Vasser Sullivan
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Ed Jones returns to IndyCar with DCR Vasser Sullivan

Ferrari’s Leclerc turns first laps of F1 2021 at Fiorano
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari’s Leclerc turns first laps of F1 2021 at Fiorano

Suzuki approach for Rossi via Facebook led to Brivio joining
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki approach for Rossi via Facebook led to Brivio joining

Latest news

Carlin announces Ticktum for 2021 F2 campaign
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Carlin announces Ticktum for 2021 F2 campaign

Sauber protege Pourchaire moves up to F2 with ART
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Sauber protege Pourchaire moves up to F2 with ART

Ferrari Academy driver Armstrong makes DAMS F2 switch
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Ferrari Academy driver Armstrong makes DAMS F2 switch

Nannini to complete dual F2, F3 campaign, joins Deledda at HWA
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Nannini to complete dual F2, F3 campaign, joins Deledda at HWA

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes: 2021 F1 cars 'near 2019 performance levels'

3h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes engine switch makes 2021 McLaren "essentially a new car"

18min
3
Formula 1

Sainz makes maiden Ferrari appearance in Fiorano test

5h
4
Formula 1

Alesi ‘emotional’ over son’s Ferrari test, clarifies Academy exit

16h
5
Esports

Motorsport Games & ACO enhance and extend Le Mans Esports Series joint venture

24min

Latest news

Carlin announces Ticktum for 2021 F2 campaign

Carlin announces Ticktum for 2021 F2 campaign

FIA F2
1h
Sauber protege Pourchaire moves up to F2 with ART

Sauber protege Pourchaire moves up to F2 with ART

FIA F2
Jan 25, 2021
Ferrari Academy driver Armstrong makes DAMS F2 switch

Ferrari Academy driver Armstrong makes DAMS F2 switch

FIA F2
Jan 22, 2021
Nannini to complete dual F2, F3 campaign, joins Deledda at HWA

Nannini to complete dual F2, F3 campaign, joins Deledda at HWA

FIA F2
Jan 22, 2021
Daruvala stays at Carlin in F2, retains Red Bull backing

Daruvala stays at Carlin in F2, retains Red Bull backing

FIA F2
Jan 15, 2021

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2
Jun 30, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2
Sep 2, 2019

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2
Jul 27, 2019

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2
Jul 11, 2019

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2
Mar 21, 2019

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.