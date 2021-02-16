Campos Racing affirms future is "already assured"

The Spanish squad is preparing for the 2021 campaign without its inspirational leader and much liked ex-Formula 1 driver Campos, who sadly died aged just 60-years-old.

Hit hard by the loss, the team, founded in 1998, has assured Campos's death will not affect its future operations.

The outfit currently fields entries in junior single-seater categories FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 and has been a regular fixture in the Formula 1 support paddock.

On Tuesday, a lengthy statement citing Campos' son was released clarifying Campos Racing's future.

"For several years, Adrian Campos had also taken steps to properly prepare a generational change which should take the helm in the near future, always supported by key people with my father's entire confidence," read the statement from Adrian Campos Jr.

"Despite his passing hitting Campos Racing hard, we have an organisational structure that is well-established and clear-cut.

"Besides, international investors were invited to join the shareholding structure, not only to bolster capital and avoid dependency on him, in a laudable effort to professionalize and secure a competitive Management Board. My father left the Management Board last year after he turned 60.

"The future of Campos Racing is thus already assured. As with Mr. Luis Suner, who was his grandfather and mentor, Adrian Campos was able to inspire an outstanding group effort with everybody being cohesive and implicated together and our personnel has always felt the company like their own.

"Adrian knew well how to identify the human qualities in every team member in order to get the best out of them. Campos Racing will continue working smoothly and its team members getting on well.

"We will move forward more motivated, united and excited than ever. We will remain true to his philosophy of giving young drivers, with or without recourse, the opportunity and support to compete with us."

Campos Jr also acknowledged the flood of heartfelt tributes received since his father's passing.

"I would like to extend gratitude by this letter for the condolences expressed to us on behalf of my family and Campos Racing as we were moved by all the signs of affection, endless telephone calls, letters and messages of condolence since the passing of my father, Adrian Campos Suner," read the statement.

"We were well aware of appreciation and fondness that the motorsport family felt for him but the response has largely exceed expectations."

Meanwhile, the team is stepping up its preparations for the new season having recently confirmed its FIA F2 driver-line up, which includes Gianluca Petecof and Ralph Boschung.

It is yet to name the final driver to join Lorenzo Colombo and Amaury Cordeel in its FIA F3 squad.