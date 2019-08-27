Campos signs fourth different driver of 2019

Sato has scored eight wins and six pole positions in Euroformula Open this season with Motopark, and leads the championship by 108 points with three rounds remaining, having raced for the German team in European Formula 3 in 2017-18.

He'll partner Jack Aitken at Campos for this weekend's Spa round, replacing Arjun Maini, who was always going to miss due to his European Le Mans Series commitments at Silverstone.

Maini replaced Dorian Boccolacci from June's Red Bull Ring round onwards when the Frenchman ran into budget trouble.

“I want to thank to everyone involved for make this happen and to [team owner] Adrian [Campos] for the warm welcome,” said Sato, who tested the team's F2 car during the pre-season (pictured top).

“It’s going to be the biggest challenge in my life so far, but I’m really excited and looking forward to it”.

Campos himself added: “We are excited to welcome Marino on board. Sato already carried out pre-season testing with us and we think that he is a promising talent with a bright future.

“We will work hard together to achieve success in the remaining races of the season and set the stage for the future.”