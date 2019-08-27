Top events
FIA F2 / Spa-Francorchamps / Breaking news

Campos signs fourth different driver of 2019

shares
comments
Campos signs fourth different driver of 2019
By:
Aug 27, 2019, 10:33 AM

Campos Racing has signed its fourth Formula 2 driver of 2019, with Euroformula Open points leader Marino Sato joining the squad until the end of the season.

Sato has scored eight wins and six pole positions in Euroformula Open this season with Motopark, and leads the championship by 108 points with three rounds remaining, having raced for the German team in European Formula 3 in 2017-18.

He'll partner Jack Aitken at Campos for this weekend's Spa round, replacing Arjun Maini, who was always going to miss due to his European Le Mans Series commitments at Silverstone.

Maini replaced Dorian Boccolacci from June's Red Bull Ring round onwards when the Frenchman ran into budget trouble.

“I want to thank to everyone involved for make this happen and to [team owner] Adrian [Campos] for the warm welcome,” said Sato, who tested the team's F2 car during the pre-season (pictured top).

“It’s going to be the biggest challenge in my life so far, but I’m really excited and looking forward to it”.

Campos himself added: “We are excited to welcome Marino on board. Sato already carried out pre-season testing with us and we think that he is a promising talent with a bright future. 

“We will work hard together to achieve success in the remaining races of the season and set the stage for the future.”

Next article
Prema feels "relief" over Schumacher's first win

Previous article

Prema feels "relief" over Schumacher's first win
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Drivers Marino Sato
Author Jack Benyon

FIA F2 Next session

Spa-Francorchamps

Spa-Francorchamps

29 Aug - 1 Sep
Practice Starts in
2 days

