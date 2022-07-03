Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 / Silverstone Race report

F2 Britain: Sargeant takes first win as Nissany escapes serious crash

Logan Sargeant took his maiden FIA Formula 2 win at Silverstone, leading from lights-to-flag to secure Carlin victory at its home race. 

Megan White
By:
F2 Britain: Sargeant takes first win as Nissany escapes serious crash
Listen to this article

The Williams junior led from the off, holding off challenges from ART duo Frederik Vesti and Theo Pourchaire to take his first win since Sochi in FIA Formula 3 last year. 

With Vesti falling away during the first lap, Sargeant held on through a safety car, building up a gap of 1.5s to Pourchaire by lap seven. 

The pair both pitted four laps later, emerging in the same order as championship leader Felipe Drugovich took the lead on track. 

As those in front pitted, the leading pair continued to tussle for the top spot, with Pourchaire just 0.5s behind by lap 26. 

But Sargeant rebuilt the gap to his rival and crossed the line 1.5s ahead to become the first American F2 race winner. 

Carlin’s Liam Lawson completed the podium, having started fifth before taking advantage of poor starts from Vesti and Drugovich to secure his fifth podium of the season. 

Drugovich and Vesti lost two places apiece on the first lap before the safety car was deployed after contact between Roy Nissany and Dennis Hauger. 

The DAMS driver went wide towards the end of the Wellington Straight, coming back on track and making contact with the reigning FIA Formula 3 champion.  

Hauger was then forced off across the grass at Brooklands and flew over the sausage kerbs, coming back on track and landing on Nissany’s car as they both piled into the gravel.  

Both drivers emerged from the incident unscathed and it will be investigated after the race. 

 

 

Racing resumed on lap six, with Clement Novalak and Richard Verschoor making it past Jehan Daruvala, who dropped out of the top 10. 

Pitstops began three laps later, with Vesti, Enzo Fittipaldi, Marcus Armstrong and Novalak the first to undertake their mandatory stops. 

DAMS’ Ayumu Iwasa and Lawson were next to stop the following lap, with Iwasa suffering a slow stop before Sargeant and Pourchaire pitted on lap 11.  

Drugovich led on track before pitting a lap later, handing the lead to Juri Vips (Hitech).  

Vips then pitted on lap 22, emerging in net seventh place behind his teammate after a slow stop. 

Daruvala took the on track lead, with Saturday sprint winner Doohan in second, who emerged in 12th when he pitted a lap later. 

Sargeant retook the on-track lead once Doohan and Jake Hughes had pitted, with Pourchaire in hot pursuit, cutting the gap to 0.5s. 

But the American held fast to take the chequered flag, with a further seven-second gap behind Pourchaire to Lawson. 

Drugovich took fourth place, with Vesti and Vips in fifth and sixth respectively. Daruvala made it back up to seventh place, with Armstrong, Doohan and Hughes rounding out the top 10. 

F2 returns next weekend at Austria’s Red Bull Ring. 

F2 Britain - Feature race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 6 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin  
2 10 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 1.600
3 5 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom Carlin 8.900
4 11 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 11.300
5 9 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 11.900
6 8 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 12.200
7 2 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 13.800
8 7 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United Kingdom HitechGP 17.300
9 3 Australia Jack Doohan United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 21.000
10 24 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 28.200
11 22 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 29.100
12 17 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS 30.500
13 12 France Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 34.100
14 20 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Italy Trident 35.000
15 4 Japan Marino Sato United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 35.400
16 21 Australia Calan Williams Italy Trident 36.300
17 14 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 51.100
18 23 Turkey Cem Bolukbasi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'01.000
19 25 Germany David Beckmann Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'03.200
  16 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS  
  1 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam  
View full results
