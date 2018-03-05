Boschung secures F2 return with MP

Ralph Boschung will return to Formula 2 for a second season in 2018, having signed with Dutch outfit MP Motorsport.

The 20-year-old Swiss driver, a race winner in GP3 as well as the now-defunct Formula BMW Talent Cup and ADAC Formel Masters championships, entered F2 last year with Campos.

He scored 11 points en route to 19th in the standings, having sat out the season finale in Abu Dhabi, and subsequently ran with MP and Arden in post-season testing.

"I'm really happy to be joining MP Motorsport for my second season in Formula 2," Boschung said.

"We cooperated very well during our day together at Yas Marina, and this gave me the confidence that we can do well in 2018.

"With the new car, it's a level playing field for everyone, and MP has the staff to get the most out of a new chassis. It will be an amazing season."

A regular in F2 – and its predecessor GP2 – since 2013, MP Motorsport finished seventh in the teams' standings in 2017, and scored its second-ever victory in the category courtesy of rookie Sergio Sette Camara, who has since switched to Carlin.

The Boschung announcement means that French outfit DAMS is now the only remaining F2 team yet to name either of its drivers for the upcoming campaign.

"It's great that Ralph will be part of our Formula 2 team for 2018," said MP team boss Sander Dorsman.

"He has shown good speed in his first season in F2, and I'm certain that we can convert his speed into more solid results.

"Our post-season test with Ralph went very well. We are convinced that we can build on that form to produce a consistent points-winning run in the season ahead."

MP has also confirmed it will field former Formula 1 driver Roberto Merhi in F2's pre-season testing at Paul Ricard, which kicks off on Tuesday.

Merhi raced part-time for Campos and Rapax in F2 last year, picking up 16 points from four rounds.

2018 F2 entry list:

Team Drivers Russian Time Artem Markelov Tadasuke Makino Prema Nyck de Vries Sean Gelael DAMS TBA TBA ART Jack Aitken George Russell MP Motorsport Ralph Boschung TBA Arden Nirei Fukuzumi Maximilian Gunther Campos Luca Ghiotto TBA Trident Santino Ferrucci Arjun Maini Carlin Lando Norris Sergio Sette Camara Charouz Antonio Fuoco Louis Deletraz