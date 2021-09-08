Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Hughes makes F2 return at Monza to replace injured Aitken
FIA F2 / Monza News

Beckmann to replace Nannini at Campos F2 squad for Monza

By:

David Beckmann will join Campos Racing in FIA Formula 2 at Monza, replacing Matteo Nannini for the fifth round of the season.

The podium finisher contested the first four rounds of the season with Charouz Racing System, but was replaced by F3 driver Enzo Fittipaldi mid-season.

But the Spanish team has confirmed that the German will join them for this weekend in a bid to build on his tally of 25 points, which includes third place in Sprint Race 1 at Sakhir and second in Sprint Race 2 at Baku.

He will join Ralph Boschung in the garage, becoming the third driver to take to the wheel of the number 20 car at Campos this season, with Gianluca Petecof and Nannini also enjoying spells at the team.

Beckmann was a title contender in the 2020 Formula 3 season, eventually finishing sixth with five podiums, including two wins.

“I’m extremely happy joining Campos Racing and continue contesting the FIA Formula 2 Championship at Monza," said Beckmann. "Campos Racing is a strong, experienced team and has a long tradition working with very talented and successful drivers.

"It would be amazing to translate this first chance into a long-term partnership but let’s take everything step by step. I want to prove my speed at Monza and build on it scoring some good points for Campos Racing.”

David Beckmann, Charouz Racing System

David Beckmann, Charouz Racing System

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Campos sporting director Adrian Campos added: ”Monza is one of the most iconic and fastest circuits on the calendar and we expect to be competitive over the weekend in order to collect as much points as possible.

“Of course, I would like to extend a very warm welcome to David Beckmann.

"It’s amazing to have such a talented driver with us because teaming up with Ralph (Boschung), we have an extraordinary line-up with two youngsters with a bright future.

"We would like to have him defending the Campos Racing colours after Monza, and we are working to do it if possible.”

Beckmann also previously drove for ART Grand Prix in F3 in 2019, finishing 14th, and for Jenzer and Trident in GP3 the previous year.

The move means Nannini will miss his home race.

He competed in the first round of the season in Bahrain for HWA Racelab, before moving to Campos for the remaining rounds, although he did not drive in Monaco, with Jack Aitken replacing him.

Nannini, who hails from Faenza, has also been conducting an F3 campaign alongside his F2 efforts, and sits 13th in the standings, with one win and two podiums to his name.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Prime

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

It's a long way from Pukekohe New Zealand to Milton Keynes, but Red Bull's Kiwi protege Liam Lawson has defied plenty of odds to reach the rung below F1. He's endured disappointment since winning on his F2 debut in Bahrain, but is determined to turn his season around and prove himself worthy of a place on the F1 grid

FIA F2
Jul 27, 2021
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Prime

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books Prime

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype.

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Prime

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends.

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Prime

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come.

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Prime

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance Prime

How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2021

