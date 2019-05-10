Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Barcelona / Practice report

Barcelona F2: Ghiotto leads Latifi in practice

shares
comments
Barcelona F2: Ghiotto leads Latifi in practice
By:
31m ago

Luca Ghiotto put a disappointing weekend in Baku behind him by topping the Formula 2 practice session in Barcelona for Virtuosi Racing.

Ghiotto set the fastest time with 25 minutes left in the 40-minute session, and then improved his time further to a 1m29.462s six minutes later.

Points leader Nicholas Latifi took second for DAMS, albeit four tenths adrift of Ghiotto, while Prema Racing's Sean Gelael starred and took third in the season.

Renault Formula 1 junior Guan Yu Zhou, who like his teammate is looking to bounce back from a tough Baku outing, put the second Virtuosi car in fourth.

Sergio Sette Camara (DAMS) rounded out the top five, although after setting his time he stopped at the end of the pitlane and had to be wheeled back into the pits.

Campos driver Jack Aitken, currently second in the championship after winning the Baku feature race, was sixth, ahead of top Carlin driver Nobuharu Matsushita.

Mick Schumacher had been up with Prema teammate Gelael in the early running but couldn’t match the Indonesian driver’s mid-session improvement. The Ferrari junior was eighth ahead of Nyck de Vries of ART Grand Prix, while Anthoine Hubert completed the top 10 for Arden.

Read Also:

Juan Manuel Correa – fresh off his first podium in two years in Baku in just his second F2 round – went off at the final corner and got stuck in the gravel trap, initiating a red flag which interrupted the session after just 15 minutes.

Matsushita and ART Grand Prix’s Nikita Mazepin, who was 14th fastest, are under investigation for an incident in the pits.

Carlin's Louis Deletraz's efforts were compromised after he lost power on the main straight, getting in one flying lap which was affected by traffic - good enough for only 16th.

Session results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 8 Italy Luca Ghiotto United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'29.462  
2 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi France DAMS 1'29.866 0.404
3 10 Indonesia Sean Gelael Italy Prema Powerteam 1'29.955 0.493
4 7 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'30.008 0.546
5 5 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara France DAMS 1'30.073 0.611
6 15 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Spain Campos Racing 1'30.118 0.656
7 2 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita United Kingdom Carlin 1'30.228 0.766
8 9 Germany Mick Schumacher Italy Prema Powerteam 1'30.361 0.899
9 4 Netherlands Nyck de Vries France ART Grand Prix 1'30.371 0.909
10 19 France Anthoine Hubert United Kingdom Arden International 1'30.402 0.940
11 21 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Italy Trident 1'30.624 1.162
12 11 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'30.682 1.220
13 16 United Kingdom Jordan King Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'30.719 1.257
14 3 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin France ART Grand Prix 1'30.742 1.280
15 14 France Dorian Boccolacci Spain Campos Racing 1'30.935 1.473
16 1 Switzerland Louis Deletraz United Kingdom Carlin 1'31.060 1.598
17 20 France Giuliano Alesi Italy Trident 1'31.701 2.239
18 18 Colombia Tatiana Calderon United Kingdom Arden International 1'32.362 2.900
19 17 India Mahaveer Raghunathan Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'33.402 3.940
20 12 United States Juan Manuel Correa Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'45.830 16.368
View full results
Next article
Schumacher: Costly Baku error "won't happen again"

Previous article

Schumacher: Costly Baku error "won't happen again"
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Barcelona
Drivers Nicholas Latifi , Luca Ghiotto
Author Jack Benyon
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Pirelli names three F1 teams that will test 18-inch tyres
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli names three F1 teams that will test 18-inch tyres

22m ago
Spanish GP: Bottas tops FP1 ahead of Ferrari drivers Article
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Bottas tops FP1 ahead of Ferrari drivers

Ricciardo "felt a bit better" after watching Kvyat crash replay Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo "felt a bit better" after watching Kvyat crash replay

Latest videos
Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Mar 21, 2019

News in depth
Barcelona F2: Ghiotto leads Latifi in practice
FIA F2

Barcelona F2: Ghiotto leads Latifi in practice

Schumacher: Costly Baku error "won't happen again"
FIA F2

Schumacher: Costly Baku error "won't happen again"

Pirelli to debut 18-inch tyres in F2 a year before F1
FIA F2

Pirelli to debut 18-inch tyres in F2 a year before F1

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.