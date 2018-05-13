Global
FIA F2 Barcelona Race report

Barcelona F2: Aitken scores maiden win in sprint race

By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
13/05/2018 10:36

Renault F1 junior Jack Aitken took his first Formula 2 victory in the Barcelona sprint race after surviving a safety car and three VSC restarts.

Aitken was dominant in the early stages - he moved into the lead off the line, and led Sergio Sette Camara by 3.3s in one lap.

He benefited from a well-timed VSC, caused by Nyck de Vries spinning and stopping at T10, to increase his lead to over 10 seconds.

However, soon after it was back to green, Nirei Fukuzumi took Tadasuke Makino out at Turn 4, bringing out the safety car and diminished Aitken's lead.

He had a good restart to lead from Alex Albon, who had previously inherited second when Sette Camara ran wide at Turn 10, but Aitken made a small mistake at Turn 5 and narrowly managed to hold on to first place.

Seemingly unfazed by his error, Aitken was able to pull away from Albon to lead by over two seconds.

Sette Camara and Ralph Boschung both stopping on track due to a mechanical problem and a puncture respectively prompted two more VSC periods.

However, they did not have a significant effect on Aitken's lead and, while Albon closed the gap down to 1.5s right before the finish, the ART driver took the chequered flag first.

Lando Norris was close behind Albon initially but lost around two seconds in the second VSC restart and was never able to fully recover and settled for third.

George Russell passed Luca Ghiotto for fourth, with Sean Gelael and Antonio Fuoco securing sixth and seventh respectively.

Nicholas Latifi was under massive pressure from Artem Markelov for the final point-scoring position, but the Canadian held on eighth. Louis Deletraz finished 10th.

Soon after Boschung retired, his MP teammate Roberto Merhi also pulled into the pits with engine troubles.

Race 2 results

ClaDriverTeamGap
1 united_kingdom Jack Aitken  france ART Grand Prix  
2 thailand Alexander Albon  france DAMS 1.500
3 united_kingdom Lando Norris  united_kingdom Carlin 2.800
4 united_kingdom George Russell  france ART Grand Prix 8.100
5 italy Luca Ghiotto  spain Campos Racing 11.100
6 indonesia Sean Gelael  italy Prema Powerteam 13.700
7 italy Antonio Fuoco  czech_republic Charouz Racing System 14.800
8 canada Nicholas Latifi  france DAMS 28.600
9 russia Artem Markelov  russia RUSSIAN TIME 29.000
10 switzerland Louis Deletraz  czech_republic Charouz Racing System 29.400
11 united_states Santino Ferrucci  italy Trident 30.900
12 germany Maximilian Gunther  united_kingdom Arden International 32.400
13 india Arjun Maini  italy Trident 33.200
14 israel Roy Nissany  spain Campos Racing 35.600
  spain Roberto Merhi  netherlands MP Motorsport 4 laps
  switzerland Ralph Boschung  netherlands MP Motorsport 6 laps
  brazil Sergio Sette Camara  united_kingdom Carlin 14 laps
  japan Tadasuke Makino  russia RUSSIAN TIME 22 laps
  japan Nirei Fukuzumi  united_kingdom Arden International 22 laps
  netherlands Nyck de Vries  italy Prema Powerteam 25 laps
 
