Barcelona F2: Albon tops twice red-flagged practice

By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
11/05/2018 11:54

DAMS driver Alexander Albon was fastest in the Formula 2 practice session at Barcelona, which was twice interrupted by red flags.

Santino Ferrucci and Ralph Boschung both spun out into the gravel at Turn 4 in the first half of the 45-minute session, causing two short interruptions.

Lando Norris was one of few drivers to set a representative laptime between the two red flags as he led with a 1m30.953s.

Pace quickly improved after the second restart and Norris soon dropped down to fourth only to retake first with the first sub-1m30s lap of the weekend.

His Carlin teammate Sergio Sette Camara then edged ahead but it was Albon leading into the final 15 minutes of the session with a 1m29.327s.

The majority of the field pitted and rejoined for the final few minutes, but there were no further improvements and Albon stayed in front when the chequered flag fell.

Sette Camara was nearly three tenths behind in second, with Campos driver Luca Ghiotto taking third.

Prema's Nyck de Vries was fourth, narrowly outpacing fellow McLaren junior Norris.

Antonio Fuoco (Charouz) was one of few drivers to have an off-track excursion during the session, but the Italian recovered to take sixth.

Roberto Merhi (MP) took seventh with a last-minute effort, beating Mercedes junior George Russell, who led ART's effort in eighth.

His teammate Jack Aitken was just 0.095s slower, but was only 10th in the order as he was also behind Campos' Roy Nissany.

Russian Time duo Tadasuke Makino and Artem Markelov both went briefly off-track during the session and only took 13th and 14th respectively, separated by 0.006s.

Maximilian Gunther, who went wide at Turn 1 at the very end of the session, finished right behind them in 15th.

Practice results

ClaDriverTeamTimeGap
1 thailand Alexander Albon  france DAMS 1'29.327  
2 brazil Sergio Sette Camara  united_kingdom Carlin 1'29.621 0.294
3 italy Luca Ghiotto  spain Campos Racing 1'29.764 0.437
4 netherlands Nyck de Vries  italy Prema Powerteam 1'29.878 0.551
5 united_kingdom Lando Norris  united_kingdom Carlin 1'29.991 0.664
6 italy Antonio Fuoco  czech_republic Charouz Racing System 1'30.161 0.834
7 spain Roberto Merhi  netherlands MP Motorsport 1'30.182 0.855
8 united_kingdom George Russell  france ART Grand Prix 1'30.292 0.965
9 israel Roy Nissany  spain Campos Racing 1'30.337 1.010
10 united_kingdom Jack Aitken  france ART Grand Prix 1'30.387 1.060
11 switzerland Louis Deletraz  czech_republic Charouz Racing System 1'30.438 1.111
12 canada Nicholas Latifi  france DAMS 1'30.650 1.323
13 japan Tadasuke Makino  russia RUSSIAN TIME 1'30.669 1.342
14 russia Artem Markelov  russia RUSSIAN TIME 1'30.675 1.348
15 germany Maximilian Gunther  united_kingdom Arden International 1'30.826 1.499
16 india Arjun Maini  italy Trident 1'30.914 1.587
17 japan Nirei Fukuzumi  united_kingdom Arden International 1'31.035 1.708
18 indonesia Sean Gelael  italy Prema Powerteam 1'31.179 1.852
19 united_states Santino Ferrucci  italy Trident 1'50.513 21.186
20 switzerland Ralph Boschung  netherlands MP Motorsport 1'53.538 24.211
 
About this article
Series FIA F2
Event Barcelona
Sub-event Friday practice
Track Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Drivers Alexander Albon
Teams DAMS
Article type Practice report
