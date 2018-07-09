Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
FIA F2 / Silverstone / Breaking news

Banned Ferrucci apologises for “mental lapse” at Silverstone

shares
comments
Banned Ferrucci apologises for “mental lapse” at Silverstone
Charles Bradley
By: Charles Bradley
Jul 9, 2018, 9:20 PM

Formula 2 racer Santino Ferrucci has apologised for his actions on Sunday that earned him a four-race ban from the series after he clashed with teammate Arjun Maini on the slowing down lap of the Sprint Race at Silverstone.

Santino Ferrucci, Trident
Santino Ferrucci, Trident
Santino Ferrucci, Trident
Santino Ferrucci, Trident
Santino Ferrucci, Trident
Santino Ferrucci, Trident
Santino Ferrucci, Trident
Santino Ferrucci, Trident
Artem Markelov, RUSSIAN TIME, Santino Ferrucci, Trident
Santino Ferrucci, Trident

The Haas F1 Team junior driver was fined €60,000 and banned from the next two rounds at the Hungaroring and Spa over the incident.

He was also disqualified from the results of that race having earlier forced Maini off the road at Turn 4.

Allied to that, Ferrucci was seen to be driving with a glove off between the F2 and F1 paddocks on Sunday, which is not allowed. In that hand he was seen to be holding a phone, and for these two offences he was fined €6000.

In a statement on his Twitter feed, he apologised for his actions – but reasoned that he had suffered a “horrific year”, which had contributed to his “mental lapse”.

He went on to say: “I have no excuse other than the fact I am a 20-year-old Italian American with a deep passion for motorsport, which is a very emotional sport. While there has been much provocation leading to my mental lapse, it is still not an excuse and I will make sure that this does not happen again.”

He apologised to his sponsors, his Trident team, Haas F1, the FIA and FIA F2, his fans, friends and family.

Ferrucci ended the statement with an explanation of why he hadn’t attended the FIA stewards’ meeting, saying he’d been selected for a random drugs test that had taken an hour, and that he had an early flight home to America “to attend to an extremely urgent time sensitive family medical issue”.

His full statement on Twitter...

 

 

Next FIA F2 article
ART drivers blame limiter fault for pitlane speeding

Previous article

ART drivers blame limiter fault for pitlane speeding

Next article

F2 teams set to test engine and clutch fixes

F2 teams set to test engine and clutch fixes

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Silverstone
Location Silverstone
Drivers Santino Ferrucci
Teams Trident
Author Charles Bradley
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing Hungaroring testing
Formula 1 / Analysis

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

2h ago

Latest videos
Nicholas Latifi's 2017 F2 season review 03:15
FIA F2

Nicholas Latifi's 2017 F2 season review

Charles Leclerc previews Jerez 01:44
FIA F2

Charles Leclerc previews Jerez

News in depth
Fuoco labels F2 grid penalty a
FIA F2

Fuoco labels F2 grid penalty a "joke"

Hungary F2: Albon beats Ghiotto to win
FIA F2

Hungary F2: Albon beats Ghiotto to win

Hungary F2: De Vries beats charging Norris in drying thriller
FIA F2

Hungary F2: De Vries beats charging Norris in drying thriller

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.