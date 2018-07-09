Banned Ferrucci apologises for “mental lapse” at Silverstone

The Haas F1 Team junior driver was fined €60,000 and banned from the next two rounds at the Hungaroring and Spa over the incident.

He was also disqualified from the results of that race having earlier forced Maini off the road at Turn 4.

Allied to that, Ferrucci was seen to be driving with a glove off between the F2 and F1 paddocks on Sunday, which is not allowed. In that hand he was seen to be holding a phone, and for these two offences he was fined €6000.

In a statement on his Twitter feed, he apologised for his actions – but reasoned that he had suffered a “horrific year”, which had contributed to his “mental lapse”.

He went on to say: “I have no excuse other than the fact I am a 20-year-old Italian American with a deep passion for motorsport, which is a very emotional sport. While there has been much provocation leading to my mental lapse, it is still not an excuse and I will make sure that this does not happen again.”

He apologised to his sponsors, his Trident team, Haas F1, the FIA and FIA F2, his fans, friends and family.

Ferrucci ended the statement with an explanation of why he hadn’t attended the FIA stewards’ meeting, saying he’d been selected for a random drugs test that had taken an hour, and that he had an early flight home to America “to attend to an extremely urgent time sensitive family medical issue”.

His full statement on Twitter...