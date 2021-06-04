Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 / Baku Qualifying report

Baku F2: Lawson takes pole ahead of teammate Vips

By:

Hitech Grand Prix’s Liam Lawson topped FIA Formula 2 qualifying in Baku, leading teammate and fellow Red Bull junior Juri Vips.

Baku F2: Lawson takes pole ahead of teammate Vips

Lawson set the quickest time of the session with a 1m54.217s, just one-tenth of a second ahead of Vips, who set the pace in practice this morning, amid a close tussle for pole for Sunday’s feature race.

Prema Racing’s Oscar Piastri came third, two-tenths off the pace, with ART Grand Prix’s Theo Pourchaire completing the second row.

Carlin’s Dan Ticktum finished in fifth, with a 1m54.830s, followed by DAMS and Ferrari Academy driver Marcus Armstrong.

This session set the grid for Sunday’s feature race, while the starting grid of the first Saturday Sprint Race is set by reversing the top 10.

This puts highest placed returning driver Robert Schwartzman, driving for Prema Racing, on pole for the first sprint race, joined by Carlin’s Jehan Daruvala on the front row.

Championship leader Guanyu Zhou, driving for UNI-Virtuosi, will start third, with Campos Racing’s Ralph Boschung in fourth.

Zhou’s teammate Felipe Drugovich missed out on pole for the first race by just one-hundredth, finishing 11th.

ART Grand Prix’s Theo Pourchaire set the first representative lap with a 1m55.455s, before Carlin’s Dan Ticktum pipped him to the top spot by just one-tenth seconds later.

At the halfway mark, Armstrong led from Lundgaard, Pourchaire, Hitech Grand Prix’s Liam Lawson and his teammate Juri Vips.

DAMS’ Roy Nissany did not take part in the session after an accident earlier on Friday left his car with serious damage.

The second Sprint Race grid will be determined by reversing the top 10 finishers of the first Sprint Race.

Baku F2 - Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 7 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 1'54.217  
2 8 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 1'54.355 0.138
3 2 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 1'54.508 0.291
4 10 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 1'54.639 0.422
5 5 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom Carlin 1'54.830 0.613
6 17 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France DAMS 1'54.914 0.697
7 21 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 1'54.962 0.745
8 3 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'55.112 0.895
9 6 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 1'55.122 0.905
10 1 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 1'55.161 0.944
11 4 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'55.173 0.956
12 9 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 1'55.245 1.028
13 14 Germany David Beckmann Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'55.336 1.119
14 22 United Kingdom Jack Aitken HWA Racelab 1'55.651 1.434
15 24 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Italy Trident 1'55.658 1.441
16 11 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'55.988 1.771
17 20 Italy Matteo Nannini Spain Campos Racing 1'56.463 2.246
18 12 Germany Lirim Zendeli Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'56.579 2.362
19 25 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 1'57.539 3.322
20 15 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'57.793 3.576
21 23 Italy Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab 1'58.264 4.047
22 16 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS    
Series FIA F2
Event Baku
Sub-event Qualifying
Drivers Liam Lawson
Author Megan White

