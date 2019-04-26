Sign in
FIA F2 / Baku / Practice report

Baku F2: Ghiotto leads Matsushita in practice

Baku F2: Ghiotto leads Matsushita in practice
By:
22m ago

Formula 2 points leader Luca Ghiotto set the fastest time in Friday's practice session in Baku, unseating Honda protege Nobuharu Matsushita late on.

Times tumbled throughout the session, which was the first on-track action of the weekend in Baku, with large amounts of dust and rubbish such as plastic bags and bottles being kicked up throughout the session.

As times really started to improve in the last 20 minutes, Carlin’s Matsushita and DAMS driver Sergio Sette Camara set exactly the same time, before Virtuosi's Ghiotto stormed through and took a second out of both to head the order.

With five minutes to go, Matsushita went quickest again at a track where he was fast in his last stint in F2 by setting a 1m56.919s.

But then Ghiotto stormed to the fastest time of 1m56.637s as he took the chequered flag, 0.282s up on the opposition.

Jordan King, who is contesting the Indy 500 next month, set the third-best time for MP Motorsport, ahead of ART Grand Prix’s Nyck de Vries and the second DAMS car of Nicholas Latifi.

Ferrari junior Mick Schumacher (Prema) delivered a late flyer to set the sixth-fastest time ahead of Callum Ilott, whose opening weekend was ruined by a qualifying crash in Bahrain.

Sette Camara, Ilott’s Sauber Junior Team partner Juan Manuel Correa and the second Prema of Sean Gelael rounded out the top 10.

Results

POS DRIVER TEAM TIME GAP LAPS
1 Luca Ghiotto UNI-Virtuosi 1m56.637s - 15
2 Nobuharu Matsushita Carlin 1m56.919s 0.282s 15
3 Jordan King MP Motorsport 1m57.023s 0.386s 15
4 Nyck de Vries ART Grand Prix 1m57.441s 0.804s 17
5 Nicholas Latifi DAMS 1m57.446s 0.809s 16
6 Mick Schumacher Prema Racing 1m57.576s 0.939s 17
7 Callum Ilott Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1m57.887s 1.250s 17
8 Sergio Sette Camara DAMS 1m58.029s 1.392s 16
9 Juan Manuel Correa Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1m58.273s 1.636s 16
10 Sean Gelael Prema Racing 1m58.377s 1.740s 17
11 Jack Aitken Campos Racing 1m58.647s 2.010s 16
12 Louis Deletraz Carlin 1m58.685s 2.048s 14
13 Ralph Boschung Trident 1m59.010s 2.373s 14
14 Nikita Mazepin ART Grand Prix 1m59.699s 3.062s 16
15 Guanyu Zhou UNI-Virtuosi 1m59.753s 3.116s 17
16 Anthoine Hubert BWT Arden 1m59.801s 3.164s 19
17 Giuliano Alesi Trident 1m59.994s 3.357s 17
18 Tatiana Calderon BWT Arden 2m01.994s 5.357s 17
19 Dorian Boccolacci Campos Racing 2m02.474s 5.837s 13
20 Mahaveer Raghunathan MP Motorsport 2m09.848s 13.211s 7
About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Baku
Sub-event Practice
Drivers Luca Ghiotto
Teams RUSSIAN TIME
Author Jack Benyon
