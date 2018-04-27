Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
FIA F2 Baku Breaking news

Baku F2: Sette Camara tops hectic practice session

0 shares
Baku F2: Sette Camara tops hectic practice session
Get alerts
By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
27/04/2018 08:02

Carlin's Sergio Sette Camara set the pace in Formula 2 practice at Baku, which featured numerous interruptions as several drivers stopped on track.

Sette Camara was a frontrunner throughout the entire session - he first took the lead with a 2m01.144s in the middle of practice and then demoted the pair of Luca Ghiotto and Lando Norris, the first drivers going below the two-minute mark, soon after.

Ghiotto and Sette Camara once again traded places, with the latter then decisively claiming first position with a 1m57.136s.

Ghiotto closed the gap to less than a tenth with a late-session improvement, just before the dying minutes were spoiled by the last of several virtual safety car periods, caused by Nirei Fukuzumi (Arden) going off-track.

MP's Ralph Boschung took third, the Swiss driver also briefly leading the session earlier on.

DAMS driver Alex Albon, points leader Lando Norris (Carlin) and Russian Time's Tadasuke Makino were separated by 0.053s between fourth and sixth.

Ferrari's Antonio Fuoco (Charouz) edged out Arjun Maini (Trident) for eighth, the Haas protege's session ending prematurely after he ran wide at Turn 2 with just a handful of minutes remaining.

The top 10 was completed by Fukuzumi.

Artem Markelov only completed two laps after his car came to a halt at Turn 4.

Other drivers having incidents were Albon and George Russell both stopping on the exit of the pitlane, Roy Nissany going off on three separate occasions and Nyck de Vries running wide after the chequered flag fell.

Practice results:

Pos.DriverTeamTimeGap
1 brazil Sergio Sette Camara  united_kingdom Carlin 1'57.136  
2 italy Luca Ghiotto  spain Campos Racing 1'57.208 0.072
3 switzerland Ralph Boschung  netherlands MP Motorsport 1'57.629 0.493
4 thailand Alexander Albon  france DAMS 1'57.944 0.808
5 united_kingdom George Russell  france ART Grand Prix 1'57.962 0.826
6 united_kingdom Lando Norris  united_kingdom Carlin 1'57.976 0.840
7 japan  Tadasuke Makino  russia RUSSIAN TIME 1'57.997 0.861
8 italy Antonio Fuoco  czech_republic Charouz Racing System 1'58.385 1.249
9 india Arjun Maini  italy Trident 1'58.431 1.295
10 japan Nirei Fukuzumi  united_kingdom Arden International 1'58.714 1.578
11 indonesia Sean Gelael  italy Prema Powerteam 1'58.778 1.642
12 israel Roy Nissany  spain Campos Racing 1'59.081 1.945
13 germany Maximilian Gunther  united_kingdom Arden International 1'59.327 2.191
14 united_states Santino Ferrucci  italy Trident 1'59.525 2.389
15 united_kingdom Jack Aitken  france ART Grand Prix 1'59.653 2.517
16 canada Nicholas Latifi  france DAMS 1'59.767 2.631
17 netherlands Nyck de Vries  italy Prema Powerteam 2'00.735 3.599
18 switzerland Louis Deletraz  czech_republic Charouz Racing System 2'01.075 3.939
19 spain Roberto Merhi  netherlands MP Motorsport 2'01.816 4.680
20 russia Artem Markelov  russia RUSSIAN TIME 2'26.820 29.684
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series FIA F2
Event Baku
Sub-event Friday practice
Track Baku City Circuit
Drivers Sergio Sette Camara
Teams Carlin
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the FIA F2 main page