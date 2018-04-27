Baku F2: Sette Camara tops hectic practice session

Carlin's Sergio Sette Camara set the pace in Formula 2 practice at Baku, which featured numerous interruptions as several drivers stopped on track.

Sette Camara was a frontrunner throughout the entire session - he first took the lead with a 2m01.144s in the middle of practice and then demoted the pair of Luca Ghiotto and Lando Norris, the first drivers going below the two-minute mark, soon after.

Ghiotto and Sette Camara once again traded places, with the latter then decisively claiming first position with a 1m57.136s.

Ghiotto closed the gap to less than a tenth with a late-session improvement, just before the dying minutes were spoiled by the last of several virtual safety car periods, caused by Nirei Fukuzumi (Arden) going off-track.

MP's Ralph Boschung took third, the Swiss driver also briefly leading the session earlier on.

DAMS driver Alex Albon, points leader Lando Norris (Carlin) and Russian Time's Tadasuke Makino were separated by 0.053s between fourth and sixth.

Ferrari's Antonio Fuoco (Charouz) edged out Arjun Maini (Trident) for eighth, the Haas protege's session ending prematurely after he ran wide at Turn 2 with just a handful of minutes remaining.

The top 10 was completed by Fukuzumi.

Artem Markelov only completed two laps after his car came to a halt at Turn 4.

Other drivers having incidents were Albon and George Russell both stopping on the exit of the pitlane, Roy Nissany going off on three separate occasions and Nyck de Vries running wide after the chequered flag fell.

Practice results: