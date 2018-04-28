Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
FIA F2 Baku Race report

Baku F2: Albon survives chaos to take maiden win

0 shares
Baku F2: Albon survives chaos to take maiden win
Get alerts
By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
28/04/2018 09:26

Alexander Albon survived two safety car periods and a poor pitstop to take his maiden Formula 2 victory in a chaotic Baku feature race.

Starting from pole, Albon lost out to a fast-starting George Russell, but the DAMS driver was more comfortable on the brakes at Turn 3 and reclaimed the lead.

The safety car then soon made an appearance due to a chaotic opening lap, which included Jack Aitken and Roberto Merhi stalling and Sean Gelael nudging Louis Deletraz into Maximilian Gunther at the first corner.

Deletraz retired on the spot and Gelael and Gunther both pitted, the German then stopping on track a few laps later. Luca Ghiotto also crashed out of third place after losing control of his car after running over the kerbs too hard.

The race was restarted on Lap 5 and Albon kept Russell at bay before the Mercedes junior pitted.

Albon followed suit a lap later, but the Anglo-Thai driver had a sluggish stop and rejoined some 10 seconds behind Russell and Nyck de Vries in third.

After a few strong laps following his stop, Russell's lead was up to over four seconds, a gap he managed for 10 laps before the safety car was deployed again as Roy Nissany hit the barriers.

On the restart, both Russell and De Vries ran off-track at Turn 1 and Charouz driver Antonio Fuoco found his way past Albon to take the lead.

However Fuoco was never able to pull away from Albon and when an engine failure for Artem Markelov left smoke on the track, Albon closed in on Fuoco and passed him at Turn 1.

That proved to be the winning move as Albon quickly extended his advantage to over a second and Fuoco switched his attention to the charging Aitken.

Albon eventually won by 1.9s and ART driver Aitken passed Fuoco to complete a heroic recovery from stalling and pitting at the start to take his maiden F2 podium in second.

Fuoco completed the podium ahead of Carlin's Sergio Sette Camara.

Albon's DAMS teammate Nicholas Latifi took an impressive fifth after starting from 20th and last place, followed by Lando Norris (Carlin), who recovered from stalling on the formation lap.

MP Motorsport teammates Ralph Boschung and Merhi took seventh and eighth and will start Sunday's reverse-grid race from the front row. Russian Time's Tadasuke Makino and Gelael (Prema) completed the top 10.

Russell managed to rejoin the track after his incident to take 12th, while De Vries, was forced to retire in the pits.

Arjun Maini was another retirement, having run as high as fifth before suffering mechanical problems.

Race results:

Pos.DriverTeamGap
1 thailand Alexander Albon  france DAMS  
2 united_kingdom Jack Aitken  france ART Grand Prix 1.992
3 italy Antonio Fuoco  czech_republic Charouz Racing System 2.958
4 brazil Sergio Sette Camara  united_kingdom Carlin 5.846
5 canada Nicholas Latifi  france DAMS 7.099
6 united_kingdom Lando Norris  united_kingdom Carlin 7.612
7 switzerland Ralph Boschung  netherlands MP Motorsport 12.698
8 spain Roberto Merhi  netherlands MP Motorsport 14.324
9 japan  Tadasuke Makino  russia RUSSIAN TIME 15.619
10 indonesia Sean Gelael  italy Prema Powerteam 20.826
11 united_states Santino Ferrucci  italy Trident 45.720
12 united_kingdom George Russell  france ART Grand Prix 59.009
13 japan Nirei Fukuzumi  united_kingdom Arden International 1'55.517
Ret netherlands Nyck de Vries  italy Prema Powerteam 5 laps
Ret  russia Artem Markelov  russia RUSSIAN TIME 7 laps
Ret  israel Roy Nissany  spain Campos Racing 12 laps
Ret  india Arjun Maini  italy Trident 22 laps
Ret  germany Maximilian Gunther  united_kingdom Arden International 23 laps
Ret  italy Luca Ghiotto  spain Campos Racing -
Ret  switzerland Louis Deletraz  czech_republic Charouz Racing System -
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series FIA F2
Event Baku
Sub-event Saturday race
Track Baku City Circuit
Drivers Alexander Albon
Teams DAMS
Article type Race report
0 shares
To the FIA F2 main page