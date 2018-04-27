Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
FIA F2 Baku Qualifying report

Baku F2: Albon takes pole in red-flagged session

0 shares
Baku F2: Albon takes pole in red-flagged session
Get alerts
By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
27/04/2018 11:46

Alexander Albon scored his maiden Formula 2 pole position at Baku in a qualifying session that was interrupted twice by red flags.

At the very beginning of qualifying, the session was halted due to Maximilian Gunther's Arden-run car breaking down after Turn 1 on his first flyer, while Nicholas Latifi spun during the final minute.

When the action resumed after Gunther's incident, Lando Norris took the lead with a time of 1m55.139s, but Albon and then Luca Ghiotto narrowly outpaced him.

The Italian led into the mid-session lull with a 1m54.980s with the top three separated by less than two tenths and next-best George Russell 0.701s adrift.

Norris went three tenths faster on his second run, but Albon also improved soon afterwards and took the lead with a 1m54.480s.

Although there were two minutes left on the clock, a lack of further improvements left Albon on top, the DAMS driver taking his maiden pole position in F2.

Carlin driver Norris took second with Russell (ART Grand Prix) also beating Ghiotto (Campos) for third, the Italian failing to improve after being caught out by Latifi's late spin.

Trident's Santino Ferrucci took fifth, beating Sergio Sette Camara (Carlin) and Jack Aitken (ART) by 12 and 36 thousandths of a second respectively.

The top 10 was completed by Arjun Maini (Trident), Nyck de Vries (Prema) and Ralph Boschung (MP).

Gunther, who returned to the track during the mid-session break, recovered from his early mechanical issue to take 11th.

Several drivers including Maini, Aitken, Tadasuke Makino and Gunther had off-track excursions. Roy Nissany also went off-track but his car was pushed away by the marshalls.

Qualifying results

ClaDriverTeamLapsTimeGap
1 thailand Alexander Albon  france DAMS 9 1'54.480  
2 united_kingdom Lando Norris  united_kingdom Carlin 8 1'54.694 0.214
3 united_kingdom George Russell  france ART Grand Prix 10 1'54.842 0.362
4 italy Luca Ghiotto  spain Campos Racing 10 1'54.980 0.500
5 united_states Santino Ferrucci  italy Trident 9 1'55.200 0.720
6 brazil Sergio Sette Camara  united_kingdom Carlin 9 1'55.212 0.732
7 united_kingdom Jack Aitken  france ART Grand Prix 9 1'55.236 0.756
8 india Arjun Maini  italy Trident 9 1'55.474 0.994
9 netherlands Nyck de Vries  italy Prema Powerteam 9 1'55.728 1.248
10 switzerland Ralph Boschung  netherlands MP Motorsport 9 1'55.761 1.281
11 germany Maximilian Gunther  united_kingdom Arden International 9 1'55.970 1.490
12 japan Tadasuke Makino  russia RUSSIAN TIME 8 1'56.139 1.659
13 spain Roberto Merhi  netherlands MP Motorsport 9 1'56.532 2.052
14 italy Antonio Fuoco  czech_republic Charouz Racing System 9 1'57.090 2.610
15 switzerland Louis Deletraz  czech_republic Charouz Racing System 9 1'57.105 2.625
16 japan Nirei Fukuzumi  united_kingdom Arden International 9 1'57.351 2.871
17 indonesia Sean Gelael  italy Prema Powerteam 10 1'57.508 3.028
18 russia Artem Markelov  russia RUSSIAN TIME 9 1'57.604 3.124
19 israel Roy Nissany  spain Campos Racing 5 2'01.902 7.422
20 canada Nicholas Latifi  france DAMS 8 2'02.970 8.490
 
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series FIA F2
Event Baku
Sub-event Friday qualifying
Track Baku City Circuit
Drivers Alexander Albon
Teams DAMS
Article type Qualifying report
0 shares
To the FIA F2 main page