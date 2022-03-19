Bahrain F2: Verschoor takes victory ahead of Daruvala and Lawson

Listen to this article

The Trident driver, who joins the team from MP Motorsport for his second season in the series, took advantage of polesitter Felipe Drugovich’s poor start to move into the lead.

It marks Trident’s first F2 win since Luca Ghiotto took the top step of the podium in Sepang in 2016.

MP Motorsport’s Drugovich tumbled out the top three after struggling off the line, with Boschung and Daruvala also taking advantage of the Brazilian’s problems. He went on to finish in P5.

After a laps-long battle between Campos Racing’s Boschung and Daruvala, the Red Bull junior emerged in front for Prema Racing, taking second, with Liam Lawson snatching the final podium position for Carlin with just two laps to go.

Boschung finished fourth, with Drugovich in fifth and Logan Sargeant in sixth for Carlin, having passed a struggling Juri Vips (Hitech Grand Prix) in the final few tours.

Verschoor took the lead off the line, with a poor start for Drugovich dropping him rapidly down the order and allowing Boschung up to P2 with Daruvala in P3.

The polesitter was tussling with Theo Pourchaire for P5 on lap two, with a tight battle on the outside of Turn 1 finishing in the French driver’s favour having gained five places since the start.

Marcus Armstrong’s race was ended on lap three after he was spun by Jake Hughes in the battle for P9 around Turn 8, with Roy Nissany narrowly escaping the collision. Hughes, driving for Van Amersfoort Racing, was handed a 10-second penalty for the incident.

The yellow flags were waved before the safety car came out for the start of the fourth tour, with Verschoor, Boschung and Daruvala running in the top three.

Drugovich had a great start when racing resumed two laps later, attempting to take P4 from Lawson but just lacking the pace.

The pair were chased by Jack Doohan, who started in P10 but rapidly made up places, almost taking P5 from the Brazilian at Turn 1 before being held off, while Doohan held off a charging Vips at Turn 4 to keep P6.

Pourchaire was forced to retire on lap six, with a mechanical issue in his ART-run car causing an oil leak.

Lawson and Drugovich continued their battle on lap 10, with Lawson running wide at Turn 10 in his bid to hold off the Brazilian driver, albeit keeping his 0.5s lead.

Vips finally took P6 from Doohan on Lap 13, sweeping up the inside at Turn 1. The Australian rookie, driving for Virtuosi, eventually finished outside the points in P10.

Daruvala was right on Boschung’s gearbox with just eight laps to go, and despite a yellow flag in sector two, managed to make it past him on the straight to take P2.

The virtual safety car was instigated on Lap 15 after Hughes and Clement Novalak made contact, with Hughes stopping on track and Novalak forced to pit for a new front wing. Novalak received a 10-second penalty for causing the collision.

When the VSC ended, Boschung was able to launch an attack on Daruvala to regain P2, sweeping around Turn 10 to regain the position, before Daruvala passed him again on the outer loop.

With just two laps to go, Lawson snatched the final podium spot from a struggling Boschung into Turn 1, while Logan Sargeant took P6 from a struggling Vips.

Ayumu Iwasa, who started in P22, had an astonishing charge through the field to finish in P8, with reigning FIA F3 champion Dennis Hauger taking ninth, having started P15.

Bahrain F2 - sprint race results: