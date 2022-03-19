Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Bahrain F2: Alpine junior Doohan storms to pole over Pourchaire
FIA F2 / Bahrain Race report

Bahrain F2: Verschoor takes victory ahead of Daruvala and Lawson

Richard Verschoor took his second FIA Formula 2 win in the Bahrain sprint race, snatching the lead in the opening metres and holding it until the chequered flag. 

Megan White
By:
Bahrain F2: Verschoor takes victory ahead of Daruvala and Lawson
Listen to this article

The Trident driver, who joins the team from MP Motorsport for his second season in the series, took advantage of polesitter Felipe Drugovich’s poor start to move into the lead. 

It marks Trident’s first F2 win since Luca Ghiotto took the top step of the podium in Sepang in 2016. 

MP Motorsport’s Drugovich tumbled out the top three after struggling off the line, with Boschung and Daruvala also taking advantage of the Brazilian’s problems. He went on to finish in P5. 

After a laps-long battle between Campos Racing’s Boschung and Daruvala, the Red Bull junior emerged in front for Prema Racing, taking second, with Liam Lawson snatching the final podium position for Carlin with just two laps to go. 

Boschung finished fourth, with Drugovich in fifth and Logan Sargeant in sixth for Carlin, having passed a struggling Juri Vips (Hitech Grand Prix) in the final few tours. 

Verschoor took the lead off the line, with a poor start for Drugovich dropping him rapidly down the order and allowing Boschung up to P2 with Daruvala in P3. 

The polesitter was tussling with Theo Pourchaire for P5 on lap two, with a tight battle on the outside of Turn 1 finishing in the French driver’s favour having gained five places since the start. 

Marcus Armstrong’s race was ended on lap three after he was spun by Jake Hughes in the battle for P9 around Turn 8, with Roy Nissany narrowly escaping the collision. Hughes, driving for Van Amersfoort Racing, was handed a 10-second penalty for the incident.  

The yellow flags were waved before the safety car came out for the start of the fourth tour, with Verschoor, Boschung and Daruvala running in the top three. 

Drugovich had a great start when racing resumed two laps later, attempting to take P4 from Lawson but just lacking the pace.

The pair were chased by Jack Doohan, who started in P10 but rapidly made up places, almost taking P5 from the Brazilian at Turn 1 before being held off, while Doohan held off a charging Vips at Turn 4 to keep P6. 

Pourchaire was forced to retire on lap six, with a mechanical issue in his ART-run car causing an oil leak. 

Lawson and Drugovich continued their battle on lap 10, with Lawson running wide at Turn 10 in his bid to hold off the Brazilian driver, albeit keeping his 0.5s lead. 

Vips finally took P6 from Doohan on Lap 13, sweeping up the inside at Turn 1. The Australian rookie, driving for Virtuosi, eventually finished outside the points in P10. 

Daruvala was right on Boschung’s gearbox with just eight laps to go, and despite a yellow flag in sector two, managed to make it past him on the straight to take P2. 

The virtual safety car was instigated on Lap 15 after Hughes and Clement Novalak made contact, with Hughes stopping on track and Novalak forced to pit for a new front wing. Novalak received a 10-second penalty for causing the collision. 

When the VSC ended, Boschung was able to launch an attack on Daruvala to regain P2, sweeping around Turn 10 to regain the position, before Daruvala passed him again on the outer loop. 

With just two laps to go, Lawson snatched the final podium spot from a struggling Boschung into Turn 1, while Logan Sargeant took P6 from a struggling Vips. 

Ayumu Iwasa, who started in P22, had an astonishing charge through the field to finish in P8, with reigning FIA F3 champion Dennis Hauger taking ninth, having started P15. 

Bahrain F2 - sprint race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 20 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Italy Trident  
2 2 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 1.800
3 5 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom Carlin 4.900
4 15 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 6.900
5 11 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 8.800
6 6 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 9.200
7 8 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 13.300
8 17 Ayumu Iwasa Japan Nissan e.dams 15.700
9 1 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 17.600
10 3 Australia Jack Doohan Virtuosi Racing 21.400
11 22 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 22.900
12 16 Israel Roy Nissany Japan Nissan e.dams 26.500
13 9 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 27.400
14 23 Turkey Cem Bolukbasi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 31.900
15 21 Australia Calan Williams Italy Trident 49.900
16 4 Japan Marino Sato Virtuosi Racing 50.600
17 25 Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort Racing 52.600
18 12 Switzerland Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'18.200
19 14 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing  
20 24 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Van Amersfoort Racing  
21 10 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix  
22 7 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United Kingdom HitechGP  
View full results
shares
comments
Bahrain F2: Alpine junior Doohan storms to pole over Pourchaire
Previous article

Bahrain F2: Alpine junior Doohan storms to pole over Pourchaire
Load comments
Megan White More from
Megan White
Bahrain F3: Hadjar inherits win after Bearman track limits penalty Bahrain
FIA F3

Bahrain F3: Hadjar inherits win after Bearman track limits penalty

Bahrain F2: Alpine junior Doohan storms to pole over Pourchaire Bahrain
FIA F2

Bahrain F2: Alpine junior Doohan storms to pole over Pourchaire

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Bahrain Prime
FIA F2

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Latest news

Bahrain F2: Verschoor takes victory ahead of Daruvala and Lawson
FIA F2 FIA F2

Bahrain F2: Verschoor takes victory ahead of Daruvala and Lawson

Bahrain F2: Alpine junior Doohan storms to pole over Pourchaire
FIA F2 FIA F2

Bahrain F2: Alpine junior Doohan storms to pole over Pourchaire

Bahrain F2: Drugovich leads practice from DAMS duo
FIA F2 FIA F2

Bahrain F2: Drugovich leads practice from DAMS duo

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Prime
FIA F2 FIA F2

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Prime

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him.

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Motorsport.com picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team.

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Prime

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1.

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Prime

Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn’t stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot.

FIA F2
Dec 14, 2021
What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum? Prime

What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum?

Having by his own admission "blown my chances" of reaching Formula 1, Dan Ticktum is facing an uncertain future. A driver of unquestioned ability who has at times been his own worst enemy, can he apply his lessons and rebuild his career hopes?

FIA F2
Sep 30, 2021
How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Prime

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.