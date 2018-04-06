Bahrain F2: Maini tops first practice of 2018

Haas Formula 1 junior Arjun Maini beat Lando Norris by 0.051s in the practice session for the Formula 2 season opener in Bahrain.

Trident driver Maini missed the first half of the session, but was fifth after his first flying lap and subsequently jumped into the lead with 16 minutes left on the clock.

He beat Norris by 0.051s, the McLaren junior leading a Carlin 1-2 before he was demoted by Maini.

Norris's teammate Sergio Sette Camara still ended up third, just over a tenth of a second adrift Maini.

DAMS driver Alex Albon, who is only confirmed to race in Bahrain for now, was fourth, closely followed by reigning GP3 champion George Russell (ART Grand Prix).

Artem Markelov (Russian Time) was another driver not to have a representative laptime in the first half of the session, but a late improvement promoted the 2017 runner-up move to sixth.

Ex-F1 driver Roberto Merhi was seventh for MP Motorsport, narrowly beating F3 graduate Maximilian Gunther (Arden) and Antonio Fuoco (Charouz), who went off track on a couple of occasions.

The top 10 was completed by Sean Gelael, who was the faster of the two Prema drivers as Nyck de Vries was only 13th.

FP1 results

Pos. Driver Team Time Gap 1 Arjun Maini Trident 1'44.549 2 Lando Norris Carlin 1'44.600 0.051 3 Sergio Sette Camara Carlin 1'44.653 0.104 4 Alexander Albon DAMS 1'44.769 0.220 5 George Russell ART Grand Prix 1'44.812 0.263 6 Artem Markelov RUSSIAN TIME 1'44.861 0.312 7 Roberto Merhi MP Motorsport 1'45.005 0.456 8 Maximilian Gunther BWT Arden 1'45.010 0.461 9 Antonio Fuoco Charouz Racing System 1'45.080 0.531 10 Sean Gelael Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing 1'45.214 0.665 11 Jack Aitken ART Grand Prix 1'45.268 0.719 12 Nicholas Latifi DAMS 1'45.291 0.742 13 Nyck de Vries Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing 1'45.329 0.780 14 Tadasuke Makino RUSSIAN TIME 1'45.331 0.782 15 Luca Ghiotto Campos Vexatec Racing 1'45.344 0.795 16 Santino Ferrucci Trident 1'45.419 0.870 17 Ralph Boschung MP Motorsport 1'45.564 1.015 18 Nirei Fukuzumi BWT Arden 1'45.849 1.300 19 Louis Deletraz Charouz Racing System 1'45.958 1.409 20 Roy Nissany Campos Vexatec Racing 1'46.407 1.858