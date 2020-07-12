Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Race in
02 Hours
:
56 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Race in
08 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Qualifying 2 in
03 Hours
:
46 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Spielberg II / Race report

Red Bull Ring F2: Renault junior Lundgaard gets first win

shares
comments
Red Bull Ring F2: Renault junior Lundgaard gets first win
Jul 12, 2020, 9:52 AM

Renault junior Christian Lundgaard scored a dominant first Formula 2 victory in the series' fourth and final Austria race after making an early pass on reverse-grid poleman Dan Ticktum.

From third on the grid, Lundgaard immediately dispatched ART Grand Prix teammate Marcus Armstrong at the start and after a brief Virtual Safety Car period - triggered by an unaided spin for Saturday race winner Robert Shwartzman - he set about passing Ticktum.

On lap four of 28, The Danish driver made a bold move on the inside at Turn 3 to grab the lead from DAMS man Ticktum, and from there he was able to quickly escape DRS range before cruising to victory by a comfortable two-second margin.

Behind Ticktum, Mick Schumacher had run third after passing Armstrong around the outside of Turn 4 on lap 12, but towards the end of the following tour the Prema driver's cockpit fire extinguisher went off, forcing the German into the pits and out.

That meant Armstrong was left to complete the podium, albeit some 10 seconds down on his race-winning teammate Lundgaard, ahead of UNI-Virtuosi pair Callum Ilott and Guanyu Zhou and Campos driver Jack Aitken.

Ticktum's DAMS teammate Sean Gelael and Hitech driver Nikita Mazepin completed the points-scorers in seventh and eighth places.

Shwartzman was unable to continue after his first-corner spin, while the other protagonist from Saturday's race, Carlin driver Yuki Tsunoda, was forced out with an apparent clutch problem while running in the lower reaches of the points.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time
1 6 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 28 -
2 2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum France DAMS 28 2.000
3 5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France ART Grand Prix 28 10.200
4 3 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 28 10.900
5 4 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 28 11.500
6 9 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Spain Campos Racing 28 20.400
7 1 Indonesia Sean Gelael France DAMS 28 22.900
8 24 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin United Kingdom HitechGP 28 23.600
9 8 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 28 24.100
10 25 Italy Luca Ghiotto United Kingdom HitechGP 28 27.700
11 14 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita Netherlands MP Motorsport 28 28.300
12 11 Switzerland Louis Deletraz Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 28 29.200
13 15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 28 32.700
14 12 Brazil Pedro Piquet Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 28 34.100
15 17 France Giuliano Alesi Germany HWA AG 28 41.800
16 16 Russian Federation Artem Markelov Germany HWA AG 28 49.200
17 10 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Spain Campos Racing 28 50.800
18 22 Israel Roy Nissany Italy Trident 28 1'11.300
  20 Germany Mick Schumacher Italy Prema Powerteam 13 15 laps
  7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda United Kingdom Carlin 9 19 laps
  23 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 1 27 laps
  21 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 0 28 laps
View full results
Next article
Red Bull Ring F2: Shwartzman holds off Tsunoda for victory

Previous article

Red Bull Ring F2: Shwartzman holds off Tsunoda for victory

Trending Today

Leclerc, Vettel know they were "wrong" to disobey protocols
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Leclerc, Vettel know they were "wrong" to disobey protocols

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results and grid
Formula 1 / Formula 1

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results and grid

Binotto: Results 'not good enough for a team named Ferrari'
Formula 1 / Formula 1
15m

Binotto: Results 'not good enough for a team named Ferrari'

FIA praised for running “on the limit” Styrian F1 qualifying
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

FIA praised for running “on the limit” Styrian F1 qualifying

Red Bull Ring F2: Renault junior Lundgaard gets first win
FIA F2 / FIA F2
21m

Red Bull Ring F2: Renault junior Lundgaard gets first win

Albon: Hitting a "river" cost me third on Styrian GP grid
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Albon: Hitting a "river" cost me third on Styrian GP grid

Leclerc under double investigation after qualifying
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Leclerc under double investigation after qualifying

Giovinazzi hit with grid penalty for gearbox change
Formula 1 / Formula 1
43m

Giovinazzi hit with grid penalty for gearbox change

Latest news

Red Bull Ring F2: Renault junior Lundgaard gets first win
FIA F2 / FIA F2
21m

Red Bull Ring F2: Renault junior Lundgaard gets first win

Red Bull Ring F2: Shwartzman holds off Tsunoda for victory
FIA F2 / FIA F2

Red Bull Ring F2: Shwartzman holds off Tsunoda for victory

Red Bull Ring F2: Honda junior Tsunoda claims maiden pole
FIA F2 / FIA F2

Red Bull Ring F2: Honda junior Tsunoda claims maiden pole

DAMS hails "mature" Ticktum after Austria podium
FIA F2 / FIA F2

DAMS hails "mature" Ticktum after Austria podium

Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Spielberg II
Drivers Christian Lundgaard
Teams ART Grand Prix

Trending

1
Formula 1

Leclerc, Vettel know they were "wrong" to disobey protocols

1h
2
Formula 1

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results and grid

3
Formula 1

Binotto: Results 'not good enough for a team named Ferrari'

15m
4
FIA F2

Red Bull Ring F2: Renault junior Lundgaard gets first win

21m
5
Formula 1

FIA praised for running “on the limit” Styrian F1 qualifying

3h

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

Mick Schumacher explains the difference between F1 and F2 01:50
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher explains the difference between F1 and F2

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Latest news

Red Bull Ring F2: Renault junior Lundgaard gets first win
F2

Red Bull Ring F2: Renault junior Lundgaard gets first win

Red Bull Ring F2: Shwartzman holds off Tsunoda for victory
F2

Red Bull Ring F2: Shwartzman holds off Tsunoda for victory

Red Bull Ring F2: Honda junior Tsunoda claims maiden pole
F2

Red Bull Ring F2: Honda junior Tsunoda claims maiden pole

DAMS hails "mature" Ticktum after Austria podium
F2

DAMS hails "mature" Ticktum after Austria podium

Red Bull Ring F2: Drugovich grabs dominant first win
F2

Red Bull Ring F2: Drugovich grabs dominant first win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.