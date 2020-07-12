Red Bull Ring F2: Renault junior Lundgaard gets first win

From third on the grid, Lundgaard immediately dispatched ART Grand Prix teammate Marcus Armstrong at the start and after a brief Virtual Safety Car period - triggered by an unaided spin for Saturday race winner Robert Shwartzman - he set about passing Ticktum.

On lap four of 28, The Danish driver made a bold move on the inside at Turn 3 to grab the lead from DAMS man Ticktum, and from there he was able to quickly escape DRS range before cruising to victory by a comfortable two-second margin.

Behind Ticktum, Mick Schumacher had run third after passing Armstrong around the outside of Turn 4 on lap 12, but towards the end of the following tour the Prema driver's cockpit fire extinguisher went off, forcing the German into the pits and out.

That meant Armstrong was left to complete the podium, albeit some 10 seconds down on his race-winning teammate Lundgaard, ahead of UNI-Virtuosi pair Callum Ilott and Guanyu Zhou and Campos driver Jack Aitken.

Ticktum's DAMS teammate Sean Gelael and Hitech driver Nikita Mazepin completed the points-scorers in seventh and eighth places.

Shwartzman was unable to continue after his first-corner spin, while the other protagonist from Saturday's race, Carlin driver Yuki Tsunoda, was forced out with an apparent clutch problem while running in the lower reaches of the points.

