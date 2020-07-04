Red Bull Ring F2: Ilott wins opener after heartbreak for Zhou

Zhou led the first half of the race from pole position and was able to repass both Ilott and Mick Schumacher after dropping behind the two during the pitstop sequence.

However, as he climbed the hill en route to Turn 1 on lap 26, he began to slow down with what appeared to be a power issue. Although, the Chinese driver was able to keep the car running, he slipped down the order, allowing Ilott to seize the lead.

The Virtuosi driver held on to that spot despite the safety car - brought in to retrieve the stranded car of HWA's Artem Markelov - to start his second F2 season with a win.

ARTs Marcus Armstrong fended off reigning F3 champion Robert Shwartzman to finish second.

Schumacher had been running second until the safety car period, but ran wide at the restart and finished outside the points in 11th.

F2 feature race results: