Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
39 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
52 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
95 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Ticktum returns to the top in Bahrain F2 test
FIA F2 / Testing report

Armstrong fastest on final morning of Bahrain F2 test

By:

Marcus Armstrong topped the times on the final morning session of the FIA Formula 2 Championship pre-season test in Bahrain.

Armstrong fastest on final morning of Bahrain F2 test

The DAMS driver lit up the timing screens just before the half hour mark with a 1m42.173s effort, which eclipsed the previous benchmark posted by fellow New Zealander Liam Lawson (Hitech Grand Prix) at the Sakhir Circuit.

Following a similar pattern to Tuesday, teams and drivers focussed largely on qualifying simulations in the morning outing, although Armstrong’s session best was 0.4s adrift of Christian Lundgaard’s time which remains the fastest of the test to date.

The top two remained unchanged in the final 90 minutes as F2 rookie Lawson sat second as the chequered flag flew, just 0.045s shy of Armstrong.

Juri Vips completed a strong showing for Hitech Grand Prix in third with the Estonian a mere six thousandths of a second slower than his teammate Lawson.

Guanyu Zhou (UNI Virtuosi) ended the session in fourth, albeit within a tenth of Armstrong, having recorded the equal most mileage in the outing, logging 47 laps in total.

MP Motorsport’s Lirim Zendeli was fifth, just three thousandths faster than Prema Racing’s Robert Shwartzman, as 0.186s covered the top six in what proved to be the closest session so far.

Ralph Boschung was the top Campos Racing runner in seventh as Richard Verschoor (MP Motorsport), FIA Formula 3 champion Oscar Piastri (Prema Racing) and Felipe Drugovich (UNI Virtuosi) completed the top 10.

Tuesday’s pacesetters Lundgaard (ART Grand Prix) and Dan Ticktum (Carlin) found themselves in 14th and 20th respectively.

Ticktum’s teammate Jehan Daruvala, who was second fastest yesterday afternoon, was a tenth further back in 21st position.

Only a short red flag stoppage after the halfway mark interrupted the session as the entire field completed valuable mileage.

A total of 690 laps were completed with Vips' 13 laps the lowest amount undertaken by any one driver.

Teams will be back in action later today for the final session of the test which concludes at 2pm GMT.

The F2 paddock will then reconvene at the same venue for the season opener on 26-28 March.

Results:

Pos  Time   Laps   Driver   Team
1 1'42.173 22  Marcus Armstrong DAMS
2 1'42.218 13  Liam Lawson Hitech Grand Prix
3 1'42.224 36  Jüri Vips Hitech Grand Prix
4 1'42.234 47  Guanyu Zhou UNI-Virtuosi
5 1'42.356 22  Lirim Zendeli MP Motorsport
6 1'42.359 20  Robert Shwartzman Prema Racing
7 1'42.427 23  Ralph Boschung Campos Racing
8 1'42.522 24  Richard Verschoor MP Motorsport
9 1'42.527 22  Oscar Piastri Prema Racing
10 1'42.570 45  Felipe Drugovich UNI-Virtuosi
11 1'42.587 48  David Beckmann Charouz Racing System
12 1'42.590 25  Roy Nissany DAMS
13 1'42.595 40  Théo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix
14 1'42.674 40  Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix
15 1'42.815 34  Bent Viscaal Trident
16 1'42.920 43  Marino Sato Trident
17 1'43.159 31  Matteo Nannini HWA Racelab
18 1'43.219 24  Gianluca Petecof Campos Racing
19 1'43.283 47  Guilherme Samaia Charouz Racing System
20 1'43.496 24  Dan Ticktum Carlin
21 1'43.585 24  Jehan Daruvala Carlin
22 1'45.076 36  Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab
shares
comments

Related video

Ticktum returns to the top in Bahrain F2 test

Previous article

Ticktum returns to the top in Bahrain F2 test
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Drivers Marcus Armstrong
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alpine open to adding partner Formula 1 team

1h
2
Formula 1

Why Mazepin’s misconduct will never be swept away

17h
3
World Superbike

World Superbike postpones Estoril opener, adds new track

23h
4
FIA F2

Armstrong fastest on final morning of Bahrain F2 test

42min
5
Formula 1

Williams won't sacrifice brand for "last drop of sponsor money"

12h
Latest news
Armstrong fastest on final morning of Bahrain F2 test
F2

Armstrong fastest on final morning of Bahrain F2 test

42m
Ticktum returns to the top in Bahrain F2 test
F2

Ticktum returns to the top in Bahrain F2 test

19h
Lundgaard fastest on second morning of Bahrain F2 test
F2

Lundgaard fastest on second morning of Bahrain F2 test

Mar 9, 2021
Alpine outlines F1 roles for juniors Zhou and Lundgaard
F2

Alpine outlines F1 roles for juniors Zhou and Lundgaard

Mar 8, 2021
Rookie Beckmann ends first F2 test day on top
F2

Rookie Beckmann ends first F2 test day on top

Mar 8, 2021
Latest videos
F1’s feeder series champions – hits and misses 06:32
FIA F2
Feb 1, 2021

F1’s feeder series champions – hits and misses

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2
Jun 30, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2
Sep 2, 2019

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2
Jul 27, 2019

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2
Jul 11, 2019

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Supercars team bosses back Indigenous race team
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars team bosses back Indigenous race team

Ticktum returns to the top in Bahrain F2 test Bahrain March testing
FIA F2 / Testing report

Ticktum returns to the top in Bahrain F2 test

Lundgaard fastest on second morning of Bahrain F2 test Bahrain March testing
FIA F2 / Testing report

Lundgaard fastest on second morning of Bahrain F2 test

More from
Marcus Armstrong
Ferrari Academy driver Armstrong makes DAMS F2 switch
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Ferrari Academy driver Armstrong makes DAMS F2 switch

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2019
FIA F2 / Special feature

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2019

The Red Bull-Ferrari rookie title fight brewing in F3 Prime
Formula European Masters / Analysis

The Red Bull-Ferrari rookie title fight brewing in F3

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance Prime

How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2021
How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance Prime

How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance

As a consequence of George Russell's step up to Mercedes to cover for the COVID-positive Lewis Hamilton, Jack Aitken will make his Formula 1 debut for Williams at the Sakhir Grand Prix. Long on F1's peripheries, Aitken finally has a chance to shine.

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020
How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat Prime

How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat

While Formula 1 felt the public brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, the virus also put the Formula 2 and Formula 3 categories on hiatus. But their roles in feeding F1 with drivers meant their survival was crucial to their parent series' long-term future

FIA F2
Jun 11, 2020
The year Leclerc fully revealed his star status Prime

The year Leclerc fully revealed his star status

In the latest feature in our series looking back on the 2010s, we revisit Charles Leclerc's sensational Formula 2 season - where he strode among on-track highs and lows, as well as tragedy away from motorsport, to earn a place on the Formula 1 grid

Formula 1
Dec 26, 2019
From Formula 1 exiles to part of the family Prime

From Formula 1 exiles to part of the family

It wasn't long ago F2 drivers couldn't even get passes to the F1 paddock. Now, as Ross Brawn and Bruno Michel explain, attitudes are totally different

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2019
How Schumacher is really doing in Formula 2 Prime

How Schumacher is really doing in Formula 2

Mick Schumacher's first victory in Formula 2 ignited a media frenzy, but how has Schumacher handled the pressure, and has he shown Formula 1 potential? Here's the story of his season to date

FIA F2
Aug 7, 2019
Can F2's underrated star 'do an Albon'? Prime

Can F2's underrated star 'do an Albon'?

There's a driver on the 2019 Formula 2 grid that has shown plenty of promise over the years, but is still a step away from making it to the top level. But one current F1 rookie's journey to grand prix racing has given this underrated driver hope.

FIA F2
Jul 19, 2019

Trending Today

Alpine open to adding partner Formula 1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine open to adding partner Formula 1 team

Why Mazepin’s misconduct will never be swept away
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

Why Mazepin’s misconduct will never be swept away

World Superbike postpones Estoril opener, adds new track
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

World Superbike postpones Estoril opener, adds new track

Armstrong fastest on final morning of Bahrain F2 test
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Testing report

Armstrong fastest on final morning of Bahrain F2 test

Williams won't sacrifice brand for "last drop of sponsor money"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams won't sacrifice brand for "last drop of sponsor money"

Jimmie Johnson “sensing” his IndyCar in final preseason test
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson “sensing” his IndyCar in final preseason test

What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing

Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021

Latest news

Armstrong fastest on final morning of Bahrain F2 test
F2 FIA F2 / Testing report

Armstrong fastest on final morning of Bahrain F2 test

Ticktum returns to the top in Bahrain F2 test
F2 FIA F2 / Testing report

Ticktum returns to the top in Bahrain F2 test

Lundgaard fastest on second morning of Bahrain F2 test
F2 FIA F2 / Testing report

Lundgaard fastest on second morning of Bahrain F2 test

Alpine outlines F1 roles for juniors Zhou and Lundgaard
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Alpine outlines F1 roles for juniors Zhou and Lundgaard

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.