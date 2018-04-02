Aitken relishing second chance to beat Russell in F2

Renault Formula 1 reserve driver Jack Aitken says he is relishing a second chance to beat former GP3 title rival George Russell in Formula 2 this year.

Aitken lost out to ART Grand Prix teammate Russell in last year’s GP3 title battle, and the pair will once again partner up within the French outfit in F2 this year in an all-rookie line-up.

The two Britons finished just 0.034s apart on the final day of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

“Last year was a bit frustrating at times, because even though we still finished in second, it wasn't what we were aiming for,” Aitken told Motorsport.com. “I think we could have won the championship if things had gone a little bit differently.

“This year I think it will be close again, and I am pleased that I am next to George again because it gives me [another] chance to beat him.

“We have to wait for the first couple of races [to know] where we are standing but I think it is possible that me and George can fight for the title.

“It is a strong grid in terms of rookies and there are a few guys who are staying from last year as well, so we just have to wait and see a little bit.”

Russell said the introduction of a new car in F2 this year and uncertainty about ART’s competitiveness has meant the dynamic between he and former title rival Aitken “has changed completely.”

“Last year we both jumped in the car knowing we had the most competitive car on the grid, and we had to purely focus on ourselves and beat each other,” the Mercedes reserve driver told Motorsport.com.

“I knew I was racing against him and two other teammates [Nirei Fukuzumi and Anthoine Hubert], and it was the same for him.

“This year it’s different. We don’t know if we’ll have a competitive car or not, and we have to work together and push the team forward to be on it as soon as possible.

“We both understand that. We have a good working relationship and we’re pushing the team in a good direction.”

Asked how he saw his relationship with Russell, Aitken added: “I think it is still very good, it was already a really strong relationship and that is carried on to this year.

“It is a slightly different group of guys because I was with obviously the GP3 team, but I still know them quite well, we've got to know them pretty well already just in the first test.

“I think they understand a bit more what I need in the car this year, which is good as well, so I am happy.”