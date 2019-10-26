Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP3 in
03 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
WU in
11 Hours
:
39 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
First Practice in
01 Hours
:
54 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Qualifying 2 in
12 Hours
:
44 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Ferrari / Final: Mugello / Qualifying report

Ferrari Challenge North America: MacNeil extends lead with pole

shares
comments
Ferrari Challenge North America: MacNeil extends lead with pole
By:
Oct 26, 2019, 10:52 AM

Cooper MacNeil beat title rival Benjamin Hites to pole for the final round of the Ferrari Challenge North America series at Mugello, and extends his points lead in the process.

The additional point awarded for pole gives Scuderia Corsa driver MacNeil, who was awarded victory in race one after Hites (TR3) was penalised for overtaking under safety car conditions, a 13-point advantage over Hites. There are 20 points available for victory.

Both MacNeil and Hites stayed in the pits at the start of the session, as Coppa Shell champion Mark Issa (Ferrari of Atlanta) set the early pace.

Issa’s 1m54.296s was soon beaten by Hites’ first effort, the Chilean setting a 1m53.510s before returning to the pits.

Then it was MacNeil’s turn to set a time, and his 1m52.139s pushed Hites back to second before a spin for Eileen Bildmann brought out the red flags.

MacNeil elected to wait to see if Hites could knock him off the top spot and did not appear again as Hites improved to a 1m52.927, 0.788s short.

Issa remained the top Shell competitor, but was demoted to fifth by the end behind Pirelli-Am pole-sitter Ziad Ghandour and Ross Chouest.  

Ghandour, who also won his class in race one, moves one point clear of eighth-fastest Neil Gehani (Continental AutoSports) in the class championship as a result.

Tenth on the grid and Shell-am pole for Brad Horstman (Riley Motorsports) reduces his deficit to series leader and race one winner Jay Schreibman to three points.  

 

Next article
Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific: Prette beats Max to pole

Previous article

Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific: Prette beats Max to pole
Load comments

About this article

Series Ferrari
Event Final: Mugello
Author James Newbold

Ferrari Next session

Final: Mugello

Final: Mugello

24 Oct - 27 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grosjean: Illegal Renault system in use since 2015

1h
2
Formula 1

Winning car to join driver on Mexico podium

3h
3
MotoGP

MotoGP riders divided on Sunday qualifying plan

1h
4
Formula 1

Renault to consider F1 future as part of "deep review"

5
NASCAR Truck

Tanner Gray's 'odd' path from NHRA champ to NASCAR driver

Latest videos

The history of Ferrari at Le Mans 05:40
Ferrari

The history of Ferrari at Le Mans

Finali Mondiali: Ferrari Show 00:00
Ferrari

Finali Mondiali: Ferrari Show

Finali Mondiali: Trofeo Pirelli + AM 00:00
Ferrari

Finali Mondiali: Trofeo Pirelli + AM

Finali Mondiali: Coppa Shell 00:00
Ferrari

Finali Mondiali: Coppa Shell

Finali Mondiali: Coppa Shell AM 00:00
Ferrari

Finali Mondiali: Coppa Shell AM

Latest news

Ferrari Challenge North America: MacNeil extends lead with pole
FCS

Ferrari Challenge North America: MacNeil extends lead with pole

Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific: Prette beats Max to pole
FCS

Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific: Prette beats Max to pole

Ferrari Challenge Europe: Schiro on pole for Mugello decider
FCS

Ferrari Challenge Europe: Schiro on pole for Mugello decider

Ferrari Challenge Europe: Carroll takes third win of 2019
FCS

Ferrari Challenge Europe: Carroll takes third win of 2019

Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific: Max wins at Mugello
FCS

Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific: Max wins at Mugello

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.