Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Ferrari / FerrariChat Miami Tour 2018 / Special feature

FerrariChat Miami 2018 proves an instant hit

shares
comments
51m ago

FerrariChat, the world’s largest internet community for fans of Ferrari, hosted its premiere luxury event in Miami recently and it proved to be a huge success with guests.

FerrariChat Miami Tour
FerrariChat Miami Tour
Guy Cosmo, FerrariChat Miami Tour

The weather was perfect and FerrariChat owners with fabulous Ferraris like the 812 Superfast, F430, and many spiders like the 458, 488, 328 GTS, California and California T took part.

Based out of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Key Biscayne, guests got to drive their cars to the maximum at the Miami-Homestead Speedway – scene of next weekend’s NASCAR Cup finale. 

After learning the testing road course in a classroom, everyone did a lead-follow lap with the instructors. Before each driver was let loose around the speedway, we set up a short ⅛-mile drag strip and raced each other too. To end the day, a 458 GT3 showed up and put on a show for everyone.

The four-day event also took in a tour of the Florida Keys, and climaxed with a unique Gala in the luxurious surroundings of the Miami Design District – with the backdrop of a genuine Michael Schumacher Ferrari F1 car.

For more details of the event, click here.

Next article
Ferrari Challenge NA crowns two champions at Road Atlanta

Previous article

Ferrari Challenge NA crowns two champions at Road Atlanta
Load comments

About this article

Series Ferrari
Event FerrariChat Miami Tour 2018
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Article type Special feature

Red zone: trending stories

Red Bull's supplier labels F1 oil burn process "backwards"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull's supplier labels F1 oil burn process "backwards"

7h ago
Russell made Article
Formula 1

Russell made "PowerPoint presentation" in Williams 2018 bid

Sauber Article
Formula 1

Sauber "outdeveloping" even F1's top teams - Force India

Latest videos
FerrariChat Miami 2018 Track Day 03:06
Ferrari

FerrariChat Miami 2018 Track Day

6h ago
Ferrari Finali Mondiali 2018 - race control 00:50
Ferrari

Ferrari Finali Mondiali 2018 - race control

20h ago

Shop Our Store
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now

News in depth
FerrariChat Miami 2018 proves an instant hit
Ferrari

FerrariChat Miami 2018 proves an instant hit

Ferrari Challenge NA crowns two champions at Road Atlanta
Ferrari

Ferrari Challenge NA crowns two champions at Road Atlanta

Ferrari Challenge North America races into Road Atlanta
Ferrari

Ferrari Challenge North America races into Road Atlanta

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.