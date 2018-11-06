FerrariChat Miami 2018 proves an instant hit
FerrariChat, the world’s largest internet community for fans of Ferrari, hosted its premiere luxury event in Miami recently and it proved to be a huge success with guests.
The weather was perfect and FerrariChat owners with fabulous Ferraris like the 812 Superfast, F430, and many spiders like the 458, 488, 328 GTS, California and California T took part.
Based out of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Key Biscayne, guests got to drive their cars to the maximum at the Miami-Homestead Speedway – scene of next weekend’s NASCAR Cup finale.
After learning the testing road course in a classroom, everyone did a lead-follow lap with the instructors. Before each driver was let loose around the speedway, we set up a short ⅛-mile drag strip and raced each other too. To end the day, a 458 GT3 showed up and put on a show for everyone.
The four-day event also took in a tour of the Florida Keys, and climaxed with a unique Gala in the luxurious surroundings of the Miami Design District – with the backdrop of a genuine Michael Schumacher Ferrari F1 car.
For more details of the event, click here.
About this article
|Series
|Ferrari
|Event
|FerrariChat Miami Tour 2018
|Teams
|Ferrari Shop Now
|Article type
|Special feature