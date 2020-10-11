Top events
Ferrari / Race report

Thrilling Ferrari Challenge NA opener at Sebring

shares
comments
By:

Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli kicked off its final weekend with dramatic action over the bumps of Sebring International Raceway.

Through the action, a champion was crowned as Cooper MacNeil took second place in the Trofeo Pirelli race and thus earned his third consecutive championship in the series, generating an insurmountable lead over the rest of the category. Elsewhere, the on track action was fierce as typical Florida weather affected the running in both races and gave an extra spice as the series neared its 2020 conclusion.

Trofeo Pirelli

Enzo Potolicchio (Ferrari of Central Florida) took a shock win in his first Challenge race of 2020 in mixed conditions.  Using a single-file start due to recent rain showers and with all cars shod on rain Pirelli tires, Enzo was immediately all over Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake).  The duo fought for much of the first third of the race, but ultimately Enzo was able to sneak by and take the win and fastest lap in the process.  Ross Chouest (Boardwalk Ferrari) took the third and final spot on the podium.  Ultimately, however, second was enough for Cooper MacNeil whose second place finish was enough to earn a third consecutive Ferrari Challenge championship in the Trofeo Pirelli category.

Trofeo Pirelli AM

Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari) took the win in the opening race of the weekend, beating out Claude Senhoreti (Ferrari of Ft Lauderdale) by less than a second as they crossed the line.  Senhoreti surged towards the end as conditions continued to dry, setting his fastest lap on the final circuit as he looked desperately to close the gap to McCarthy, but to no avail.  Further back, Jean-Claude Saada (Boardwalk Ferrari) led home Dave Musial (Ferrari of Lake Forest), an important result for the championship as it allowed Jean-Claude to further close the gap to Musial, leaving the gap at just three points going into the final race in North America for the 2020 season.

Coppa Shell

Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) took home the win in Saturday’s action, leading home Jim Booth (Ferrari of Atlanta) who took second and the Gentleman’s Cup while Ian Campbell (Ferrari of New England) rounded out the top three.  The result continued Coppa Shell’s streak as the most competitive class in Ferrari Challenge where Jim Booth continues to lead the overall championship, but leads by only two points over a resurgent Horstmann and a further three over Kevan Millstein (Ferrari of San Diego) who finished fourth in Saturday’s action.

Coppa Shell AM

Christopher Aitken (Ferrari of Houston) took his maiden Ferrari Challenge win at Sebring International Raceway in a race badly impacted by an intense bout of Floridian rain showers that befell the circuit just after the green flag.  Drivers went back out behind the pace car after changing tires to wets, but ultimately there was too much water and the race was ended prematurely.  Justin Wetherill (Ferrari of Central Florida) took second while Michael Watt (Ferrari of Atlanta) rounded out the top three.

Schedule

Ferrari Challenge will return for the final races of the 2020 season on Sunday.  Qualifying action will begin at 9:35AM (all times ET) with racing action scheduled to begin at 1:00PM.

