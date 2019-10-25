Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
04 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
10 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP3 in
12 Hours
:
50 Minutes
:
10 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
First Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Qualifying 1 in
12 Hours
:
40 Minutes
:
10 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Ferrari / Final: Mugello / Qualifying report

Ferrari Challenge Europe: Carroll pips Prette to pole

shares
comments
Ferrari Challenge Europe: Carroll pips Prette to pole
By:
Oct 25, 2019, 10:39 AM

A1 GP champion Adam Carroll pipped series leader Louis Prette to take pole for the first Ferrari Challenge Europe race at Mugello, after a session interrupted by three red flags.

Neither Carroll’s FF Corse-prepared Ferrari Budapest machine, nor Prette’s Formula Racing example had managed to set a time when the first stoppage was caused by Scuderia Praha driver Miroslav Vyboh spinning into the gravel with 11 minutes to go.

Immediately after the cars were released again, Blancpain World Challenge Europe race winner Thomas Neubauer spun into the wall at turn one to bring about another stoppage, which left only eight minutes on the clock by the time the drivers had completed their outlaps.

At that point, Trofeo Pirelli-Am points leader Emanuele Tabacchi was quickest, but he was soon deposed by Prette and then Carroll, whose time of 1m51.557 put him 0.112s clear.

The red flag was out again when Corrina Gostner spun into the gravel, but neither of the top two could improve in the final three-minute dash as Carroll denied Prette a point that would have extended his championship lead to 13 over Niccolo Schiro.

Octane 126 driver Bjorn Grossman will start third, with Schiro’s Rossocorse machine alongside him, while Tabacchi slipped back to fifth at the flag but remains the top Pirelli-Am entry and so extends his points lead over title rival Jack Brown to 29.  

Fastest Coppa Shell driver Tanni Hanna (Formula Racing) starts 13th, despite losing his best time to a track limits violation, two places ahead of teammate and leading Shell-Am driver Henrik Jansen. 

Next article
Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific: Prette tops Mugello qualifying

Previous article

Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific: Prette tops Mugello qualifying
Load comments

About this article

Series Ferrari
Event Final: Mugello
Author James Newbold

Ferrari Next session

Final: Mugello

Final: Mugello

24 Oct - 27 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mexican GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

2
MotoGP

Zarco "was like a rookie" on first day with Honda

1h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton outlines steps he's taken to aid environment

2h
4
NASCAR Cup

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

5
Formula 1

Kubica denies there's tension with Williams

40m

Latest videos

Finali Mondiali: Ferrari Show 00:00
Ferrari
42m

Finali Mondiali: Ferrari Show

Finali Mondiali: Trofeo Pirelli + AM 00:00
Ferrari
44m

Finali Mondiali: Trofeo Pirelli + AM

Finali Mondiali: Coppa Shell 00:00
Ferrari
45m

Finali Mondiali: Coppa Shell

Finali Mondiali: Coppa Shell AM 00:00
Ferrari
46m

Finali Mondiali: Coppa Shell AM

Ferrari Challenge Europe: Race 2 00:00
Ferrari
48m

Ferrari Challenge Europe: Race 2

Latest news

Ferrari Challenge Europe: Carroll pips Prette to pole
FCS

Ferrari Challenge Europe: Carroll pips Prette to pole

Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific: Prette tops Mugello qualifying
FCS

Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific: Prette tops Mugello qualifying

Ferrari Challenge North America: Hites on pole at Mugello
FCS

Ferrari Challenge North America: Hites on pole at Mugello

FerrariChat Miami 2018 proves an instant hit
FCS

FerrariChat Miami 2018 proves an instant hit

Ferrari Challenge NA crowns two champions at Road Atlanta
FCS

Ferrari Challenge NA crowns two champions at Road Atlanta

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.