Previous
Ferrari / Race report

Championship clinched in Sebring round of Ferrari Challenge

shares
comments
By:

Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli concluded the North American leg of its championship with two races on the challenging bumps and twists of Sebring International Raceway.

In the process, another champion, Justin Wetherill (Ferrari of Central Florida) was crowned in the Coppa Shell AM class as he has an insurmountable lead heading into the Finali Mondiali at the Misano World Circuit in November.

Read Also:

Trofeo Pirelli

Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) kept up the momentum after securing his third consecutive Ferrari Challenge championship on Saturday with another perfect day on Sunday with the pole, win and fastest lap.  In dry conditions, MacNeil was untouchable, driving away from Enzo Potolicchio (Ferrari of Central Florida) at the start and ultimately building a thirteen second gap at the checkered flag.  Potolicchio spent much of the race on his own on the way to his second place finish, ending up nine seconds ahead of third place finisher Ross Chouest (Boardwalk Ferrari).

Trofeo Pirelli AM

Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari) made a repeat performance at the top step of the podium at Sebring International Raceway and significantly boosting his title chances as he moves within 15 points of championship leader, Dave Musial (Ferrari of Lake Forest).  He was chased to the line by Brent Holden (Ferrari of Newport Beach) and Musial who finished second and third respectively.

Coppa Shell

Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) leapt to the fore of the Coppa Shell category with another win on Sunday.  Having been competitive all weekend long, Brad was able to benefit from an uncharacteristic miss-step from Jim Booth (Ferrari of Atlanta) when the gentleman driver spun on his own mid-way through the 30-minute contest.  Jay Schreibman (Cauley Ferrari) and Kevan Millstein (Ferrari of San Diego) took advantage to come through and finish second and third respectively.

Coppa Shell AM

Justin Wetherill (Ferrari of Central Florida) took the win and the Coppa Shell AM championship on Sunday at Sebring with an inspired drive.  Since the season’s beginning at Daytona International Speedway, Wetherill has racked up six wins and ten total podium finishes, leaving him with a 49-point margin heading into the Finali.  Further back, Chris Aitken (Ferrari of Houston) made a return to the podium after winning yesterday’s race while Todd Coleman (Ferrari of Denver) rounded out the podium in third.

Schedule

The Ferrari Challenge series are set to converge at the Misano World Circuit for the seventh round of the championship before joining together with drivers from the UK, EU and APAC for the World Final races on November 5-8.

Related video

Thrilling Ferrari Challenge NA opener at Sebring

