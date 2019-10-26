Top events
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Ferrari / Final: Mugello / Breaking news

Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific: Prette beats Max to pole

shares
comments
Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific: Prette beats Max to pole
By:
Oct 26, 2019, 9:25 AM

Philippe Prette left it late to secure pole for the final round of the Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific championship at Mugello, denying race one winner Go Max by just 0.044s.

Blackbird Concessionaires HK driver Prette was languishing in 11th with three minutes of the session remaining, but a 1m53.577s lap sent the five-time series champion to the top spot for the ninth time this season.

Max (M Auto Hiroshima) was the only other driver inside the 1m54s bracket, having outpaced fellow Japanese driver Nobuhiro Imada (Rosso Scuderia) by half a second, with Imada himself a further six tenths clear of the fastest Coppa Shell driver Makoto Fujiwara in fourth.

His class pole means Cornes Shiba driver Fujiwara extends his lead in the standings to two points with one race remaining over championship rival Kazuyuki Yamaguchi, (Cornes Osaka) who managed only tenth, seven tenths of a second behind Fujiwara.

After his heavy accident that brought race one to a premature end, Ray Wu topped the Coppa Shell-Am competitors in 11th overall, while race one winner Kent Chen struggled to 17th.

About this article

Series Ferrari
Event Final: Mugello
Author James Newbold

Ferrari Next session

Final: Mugello

Final: Mugello

24 Oct - 27 Oct

