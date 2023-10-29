Ferrari World Finals, Coppa Shell: Victory for Sartingen

There were thrills galore in the Ferrari World Final dedicated to the Coppa Shell, with Ernst Kirchmayr followed by Axel Sartingen until the last corner before the Safety Car came out two minutes from the end of the 30-minute race.

It was the driver of the Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing team who came out on top. Although Kirchmayr dominated the race from the first to the last lap, the victory went to his German rival due to a 5 second penalty imposed on the Gohm - Baron Motorsport team driver after he exceeded the track limits numerous times during the race.

Therefore, Kirchmayr took the chequered flag first, but it was Alex Sartingen who celebrated. The long-awaited duel never seen on the track was decided by the Race Direction, who simply applied the regulations.

Second place thus went to a surprised David Voronin, who fought for most of the race to secure a Top 5 position and then found himself on the podium behind one of the two dominators of the race.

The podium was completed by Fons Scheltema, who also climbed into the top three following a penalty handed out to Alexander Nussbaumer at the end of the race. The Gohm - Scuderia GT team driver was also penalized 5 seconds for going over the track limits several times.

Nussbaumer thus finished seventh, just behind Kirchmayr. Going back to Scheltema, the Kessel Racing team driver was lucky to get through an intense mid-race scrap with Thomas Lofflad, fourth in the end, and with Voronin, who finished the race in front of him. There were several close calls between the three and Thomas Gostner, who was eighth at the end, but he managed to resist and bring home a podium that was certainly unexpected after yesterday's Superpole and the early stages of today's race.

Christian Kinch was among the protagonists of the race, but in the worst sense of the term. Four minutes from the end of the race he was given a drive-through for exceeding the track limits too many times, but one lap before serving the penalty he ended up against the wall of the main straight of the Mugello circuit when his rear left tyre exploded.

His accident brought out the second Safety Car of the day, the first being at the start of the race to remove Kanji Yagura's car after it went off following an irregular manoeuvre by Yahn Bernier.

Top contender Manuela Gostner (CDP - MP Racing) was out of luck. The competitive lady driver did well to hold on after the start and occupy third position until Christian Herdt-Wipper tried to dive through at the San Donato, breaking her right rear suspension after a rather heavy contact. It was a disappointing end for the Italian who could have brought home a good result.