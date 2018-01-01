Most recent Formula V8 3.5 news articles:

Global
Fri 24 Nov 2017
Formula V8 3.5 Breaking news Fittipaldi column: F3.5 title and amazing LMP1 test Bahrain
Formula V8 3.5 Breaking news

Fittipaldi column: F3.5 title and amazing LMP1 test

Sat 18 Nov 2017
Formula V8 3.5 Race report Bahrain F3.5: Binder fends off Fittipaldi in series finale Bahrain
Formula V8 3.5 Race report

Bahrain F3.5: Binder fends off Fittipaldi in series finale

Fri 17 Nov 2017
Formula V8 3.5 Race report Bahrain F3.5: Fittipaldi crowned champion, Chaves wins on debut Bahrain
Formula V8 3.5 Race report

Bahrain F3.5: Fittipaldi crowned champion, Chaves wins on debut

Formula V8 3.5 Qualifying report Bahrain F3.5: Binder takes last pole of championship Bahrain
Formula V8 3.5 Qualifying report

Bahrain F3.5: Binder takes last pole of championship

Formula V8 3.5 Qualifying report Bahrain F3.5: Isaakyan on pole, Fittipaldi fourth Bahrain
Formula V8 3.5 Qualifying report

Bahrain F3.5: Isaakyan on pole, Fittipaldi fourth

Formula V8 3.5 Breaking news Formula V8 3.5 cancels 2018 season due to lack of entries
Formula V8 3.5 Breaking news

Formula V8 3.5 cancels 2018 season due to lack of entries

Thu 16 Nov 2017
Formula V8 3.5 Breaking news Orudzhev to miss F3.5 title showdown due to illness Bahrain
Formula V8 3.5 Breaking news

Orudzhev to miss F3.5 title showdown due to illness

Mon 13 Nov 2017
Formula V8 3.5 Breaking news Calderon to make Formula V8 3.5 debut in Bahrain Bahrain
Formula V8 3.5 Breaking news

Calderon to make Formula V8 3.5 debut in Bahrain

Fri 22 Sep 2017
Formula V8 3.5 Breaking news Formula V8 3.5 reveals post-season test days in Bahrain Bahrain
Formula V8 3.5 Breaking news

Formula V8 3.5 reveals post-season test days in Bahrain

Wed 20 Sep 2017
Formula V8 3.5 Breaking news Fittipaldi column: Austin brake failure complicates title push Austin
Formula V8 3.5 Breaking news

Fittipaldi column: Austin brake failure complicates title push

Sat 16 Sep 2017
Formula V8 3.5 Race report Austin F3.5: Orudzhev wins, drama for title rivals Austin
Formula V8 3.5 Race report

Austin F3.5: Orudzhev wins, drama for title rivals

Fri 15 Sep 2017
Formula V8 3.5 Race report Austin F3.5: Binder scores dominant lights-to-flag victory Austin
Formula V8 3.5 Race report

Austin F3.5: Binder scores dominant lights-to-flag victory

Formula V8 3.5 Qualifying report Austin F3.5: Palou and Fittipaldi set identical times in qualifying 2 Austin
Formula V8 3.5 Qualifying report

Austin F3.5: Palou and Fittipaldi set identical times in qualifying 2

Formula V8 3.5 Qualifying report Austin F3.5: Binder claims maiden pole in Lotus domination Austin
Formula V8 3.5 Qualifying report

Austin F3.5: Binder claims maiden pole in Lotus domination

Wed 06 Sep 2017
Formula V8 3.5 Special feature Fittipaldi column: Mastering Mexico after lucky escape Mexico City
Formula V8 3.5 Special feature

Fittipaldi column: Mastering Mexico after lucky escape

Sun 03 Sep 2017
Formula V8 3.5 Race report Mexico F3.5: Fittipaldi completes weekend sweep in chaotic Race 2 Mexico City
Formula V8 3.5 Race report

Mexico F3.5: Fittipaldi completes weekend sweep in chaotic Race 2

Sat 02 Sep 2017
Formula V8 3.5 Race report Mexico F3.5: Fittipaldi retakes points lead with victory Mexico City
Formula V8 3.5 Race report

Mexico F3.5: Fittipaldi retakes points lead with victory

Formula V8 3.5 Qualifying report Mexico F3.5: Fittipaldi doubles up with Race 2 pole Mexico City
Formula V8 3.5 Qualifying report

Mexico F3.5: Fittipaldi doubles up with Race 2 pole

Formula V8 3.5 Qualifying report Mexico F3.5: Fittipaldi beats Palou to Race 1 pole Mexico City
Formula V8 3.5 Qualifying report

Mexico F3.5: Fittipaldi beats Palou to Race 1 pole

Thu 20 Jul 2017
Formula V8 3.5 Special feature Fittipaldi column: Entering summer break on a sour note
Formula V8 3.5 Special feature

Fittipaldi column: Entering summer break on a sour note

Sun 16 Jul 2017
Formula V8 3.5 Race report Nurburgring F3.5: Debutant Palou scores maiden win Nürburgring
Formula V8 3.5 Race report

Nurburgring F3.5: Debutant Palou scores maiden win

Sat 15 Jul 2017
Formula V8 3.5 Race report Nurburgring F3.5: Isaakyan wins as Fittipaldi and Palou collide Nürburgring
Formula V8 3.5 Race report

Nurburgring F3.5: Isaakyan wins as Fittipaldi and Palou collide

Formula V8 3.5 Qualifying report Nurburgring F3.5: Palou doubles up in second qualifying Nürburgring
Formula V8 3.5 Qualifying report

Nurburgring F3.5: Palou doubles up in second qualifying

Fri 14 Jul 2017
Formula V8 3.5 Qualifying report Nurburgring F3.5: Palou takes pole on debut Nürburgring
Formula V8 3.5 Qualifying report

Nurburgring F3.5: Palou takes pole on debut