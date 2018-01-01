Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Barcelona February testingFormula 1Barcelona February testingMore events

Motorsport Report

Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing

Title

F1 testing wrap: Barcelona Day 1 review

Description

Motorsport Network's Julia Piquet reflects on the opening day of Formula 1 testing at Barcelona, which didn't start so well for McLaren's Fernando Alonso – and ended on a high note for Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

About this video
Video by Motorsport Report
Duration 01:57
Posted
Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona February testing
Track Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Drivers Kimi Raikkonen, Fernando Alonso, Brendon Hartley, Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas
Teams Force India, Renault F1 Team, Ferrari, Mercedes, Toro Rosso, Red Bull Racing
Tags barcelona testing, daniel ricciardo, documentary, f1 testing 2018, fernando alonso, force india, julia piquet, kimi raikkonen, mclaren f1, mercedes w09, motorsport network, motorsport report, pre-season testing, red bull f1, scuderia ferrari, valtteri bottas

Related videos

F1 TV subscription service demo
Formula 1

F1 TV subscription service demo

F1 2018 Testing: Test 1, Day 1
Formula 1 Barcelona February testing

F1 2018 Testing: Test 1, Day 1

Testing, RB14! | Daniel Ricciardo takes to F1 testing in Barcelona
Formula 1 Red Bull Racing RB14 launch

Testing, RB14! | Daniel Ricciardo takes to F1 testing in Barcelona

The VJM11 breaks cover!
Formula 1 Force India F1 VJM11 launch

The VJM11 breaks cover!

The VJM11 breaks cover - and it's gorgeous!
Formula 1 Force India F1 VJM11 launch

The VJM11 breaks cover - and it's gorgeous!

Write a comment
Show comments
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Barcelona February testingFormula 1Barcelona February testingMore events