Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why Alfa Romeo is not interested in long term Formula 1 ‘lock in’ Next / 2022 F1 French Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 News

Zhou doing "perfect job" as Alfa Romeo considers 2023 F1 driver line-up

Alfa Romeo says Zhou Guanyu has ticked all the boxes he needed to this year as the outfit ponders extending his Formula 1 contract.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Erwin Jaeggi
Zhou doing "perfect job" as Alfa Romeo considers 2023 F1 driver line-up
Listen to this article

The Chinese driver has impressed on his step up from F2 this season, scoring on his debut in Bahrain and adding further points in Canada.

And although his most famous moment of the year may well end up being his British GP crash, his performances behind the wheel at other venues have earned him high praise from his bosses.

Team chief Fred Vasseur said it was a must for Zhou to bolster Alfa Romeo’s constructors’ championship tally this year, as the outfit has to make a decision on sticking with the youngster for another year or going for another rookie like Theo Pourchaire.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Vasseur was full of praise for the job Zhou had done – both in and out of the car.

“We had some targets at the beginning to go into Q2, to score points in the season and so on, and he is ticking all the boxes,” explained Vasseur. “So far he did Q2 at the first race and he scored a point in Bahrain. Then he was able to improve step by step, even though we had on all sides some issues with reliability.

“We didn’t tell him, but I am more than pleased that he scored points in Montreal because he deserved it. And so far he’s doing a perfect job.

“He’s doing a perfect job in the car but outside of the car also, because he is a very good team player, a very good teammate. He’s always bringing extra motivation to the guys, he has a positive attitude, and this for us is a good push.”

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo F1 Team, walking to the drivers parade bus

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo F1 Team, walking to the drivers parade bus

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Vasseur said the need for both Alfa Romeo’s drivers to be battling for points was essential, but he denied that this heaped any more pressure on Zhou's shoulders.

“Pressure is not the right word, but at least stimulation,” he said. “For if you want to fight with Alpine or McLaren, we need to score points with two cars, this is mandatory. And also it’s a matter of stimulation and performance in the team, because Valtteri also needs someone alongside that is able to push him, to give him sometimes some shit.

“And for us, it’s also important to have the second car to play with the strategy and so. Again, I think on every single point he’s there. And even in terms of car development he’s now at the level that he can bring his own stone to the system, to have his own contribution.

“That’s an important step for us also, to have two cars scoring points.”

While Alfa Romeo has not settled on who will partner Bottas in 2023, Vasseur is clear that Zhou only needs to focus on doing the best job he can do to have his best chance of getting another deal.

“Everybody is more than pleased with what he’s doing today,” he said. “For me it’s a comfortable situation to have a couple of drivers in the pipe doing good results and so.

“But Zhou has to be focused on himself and focused on Zhou. I’m more than pleased with the job done.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Why Alfa Romeo is not interested in long term Formula 1 ‘lock in’
Previous article

Why Alfa Romeo is not interested in long term Formula 1 ‘lock in’
Next article

2022 F1 French Grand Prix session timings and preview

2022 F1 French Grand Prix session timings and preview
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
China F1 sponsor interest "difficult" but coming, says Alfa Romeo
Formula 1

China F1 sponsor interest "difficult" but coming, says Alfa Romeo

First images of Mercedes French GP F1 upgrade revealed French GP
Formula 1

First images of Mercedes French GP F1 upgrade revealed

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Prime
Formula 1

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

Zhou Guanyu More from
Zhou Guanyu
Zhou: “Risky” tyre choice compromised Austrian race Austrian GP
Formula 1

Zhou: “Risky” tyre choice compromised Austrian race

Zhou: F1's halo saved me in British GP start crash British GP
Formula 1

Zhou: F1's halo saved me in British GP start crash

Guanyu Zhou: The ‘underestimated’ 2022 rookie set to make F1 history Prime
Formula 1

Guanyu Zhou: The ‘underestimated’ 2022 rookie set to make F1 history

Alfa Romeo More from
Alfa Romeo
Why Alfa Romeo is not interested in long term Formula 1 ‘lock in’
Formula 1

Why Alfa Romeo is not interested in long term Formula 1 ‘lock in’

Pourchaire 'understands difficulty' in arranging Alfa Romeo F1 outing
Formula 1

Pourchaire 'understands difficulty' in arranging Alfa Romeo F1 outing

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes Bahrain March testing Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes

Latest news

China F1 sponsor interest "difficult" but coming, says Alfa Romeo
Formula 1 Formula 1

China F1 sponsor interest "difficult" but coming, says Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo Formula 1 boss Fred Vasseur says he is starting to see increased signs of sponsorship interest from China thanks to Zhou Guanyu, but admits progress has been "difficult".

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s teammate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

First images of Mercedes French GP F1 upgrade revealed
Formula 1 Formula 1

First images of Mercedes French GP F1 upgrade revealed

The first glimpses of Mercedes’ latest Formula 1 update have emerged, with a new nose design being spotted in the pit lane at the French Grand Prix.

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s teammate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
48m
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Prime

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
1 h
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Prime

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place.

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Prime

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2022
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Prime

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as Stuart Codling explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form.

Formula 1
Jul 17, 2022
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Prime

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2022
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Prime

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.