Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Number of US sponsors in F1 has doubled under Liberty - Williams Next / "A bit sad" new F1 rules haven’t cut gap to front, says Gasly
Formula 1 News

Zhou not yet giving thought to next year’s F1 plans

Zhou Guanyu says he has “no plans yet towards the future” concerning the 2023 Formula 1 season, with his Alfa Romeo deal believed to be for one season.

Megan White
By:
Zhou not yet giving thought to next year’s F1 plans
Listen to this article

The rookie, who became the first full-time Chinese F1 driver when he joined the grid alongside Valtteri Bottas this season, admits his season has been “quite up and down.”

But he feels “quite confident that we can still do the job this season” and isn’t “too worried about what's coming up in next year's plan yet.”

Zhou said: “It’s still the beginning of this season. So I have no plans yet towards the future or what’s the plan yet. But I quite enjoy my moments so far in Formula 1.

“Of course, it's been quite up and down, because due to the last few races reasons. But overall, I feel very happy and very nice to be here. And I feel like there's still plenty of races for me to develop my ability in Formula 1 yet.

“So I'm not really too worried about the future yet. And I think right now I’ll just try to focus on getting myself up to speed and bring the team double points finishes.

“And then if everything plays out as planned I see no reason what’s the future going to be but I feel quite confident that we can still do the job this season and I’m not too worried about what's coming up in next year's plan yet.”

Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo C42

Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Erik Junius

Zhou has scored one point so far this season at the opening round in Bahrain, but has since failed to make an impact on the top 10, having suffered consecutive retirements in Miami and Spain, and sits 18th in the drivers’ championship.

Bottas, meanwhile, is eighth in the standings, having only fallen outside the points in Saudi Arabia when he was forced to retire due to a cooling issue.

Last time out in Monaco, Zhou had a “pretty scary” slide when trying to pass Yuki Tsunoda exiting the tunnel.

He did brilliantly to catch the car and avoid crashing before quickly quipping over team radio: “I need new pants after that one!”

The Chinese driver started his first Monaco Grand Prix from last place on the grid after failing to get a lap in after the red flag in Q1, but rose to as high as 14th in the opening stages.

He dropped back to 16th after the red flag stoppage for Mick Schumacher’s crash, and found himself struggling to get an overtake done on AlphaTauri driver Tsunoda, before the slide in an attempt to overtake down the inside into the Nouvelle Chicane.

shares
comments
Number of US sponsors in F1 has doubled under Liberty - Williams
Previous article

Number of US sponsors in F1 has doubled under Liberty - Williams
Next article

"A bit sad" new F1 rules haven’t cut gap to front, says Gasly

"A bit sad" new F1 rules haven’t cut gap to front, says Gasly
Megan White More from
Megan White
Edgar makes FIA F3 return at Silverstone after Crohn's Disease diagnosis Silverstone
FIA F3

Edgar makes FIA F3 return at Silverstone after Crohn's Disease diagnosis

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Baku Prime
FIA F2

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Bolukbasi fined after paddock altercation between father, Nissany's trainer Baku
FIA F2

Bolukbasi fined after paddock altercation between father, Nissany's trainer

Zhou Guanyu More from
Zhou Guanyu
Zhou explains Monaco F1 save that led to "new pants" radio call Monaco GP
Formula 1

Zhou explains Monaco F1 save that led to "new pants" radio call

The data that hints of an Alfa Romeo F1 surprise in Monaco Monaco GP
Formula 1

The data that hints of an Alfa Romeo F1 surprise in Monaco

Guanyu Zhou: The ‘underestimated’ 2022 rookie set to make F1 history Prime
Formula 1

Guanyu Zhou: The ‘underestimated’ 2022 rookie set to make F1 history

Alfa Romeo More from
Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo working on soft tyre weakness in F1 qualifying Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo working on soft tyre weakness in F1 qualifying

Bottas expecting Saturday boost as Alfa Romeo saves F1 upgrades Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Bottas expecting Saturday boost as Alfa Romeo saves F1 upgrades

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes Bahrain March testing Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.