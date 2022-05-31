Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Sainz frustrated at lapped Latifi for costing him Monaco F1 lead Next / Norris: McLaren needs to reflect on Monaco F1 strategy
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Zhou explains Monaco F1 save that led to "new pants" radio call

Zhou Guanyu says his slide when trying to pass Yuki Tsunoda exiting the Monaco Formula 1 tunnel felt “pretty scary”, prompting his radio message asking for new pants.

Luke Smith
By:
Zhou explains Monaco F1 save that led to "new pants" radio call
Listen to this article

Alfa Romeo driver Zhou started his first Monaco Grand Prix from last place on the grid after failing to get a lap in after the red flag in Q1, but rose to as high as 14th in the opening stages.

Zhou dropped back to 16th after the red flag stoppage for Mick Schumacher's crash, and found himself struggling to get an overtake done on AlphaTauri driver Tsunoda.

After getting close through the tunnel, Zhou moved to the left-hand side of the track to try and overtake down the inside into the Nouvelle Chicane, only for his car to then twitch beneath him and send him into a slide.

Zhou did brilliantly to catch the car and avoid crashing before quickly quipping over team radio: "I need new pants after that one!"

The Chinese driver explained that he saw that as his best opportunity to get ahead of Tsunoda, but hit a wet patch that caused him to almost lose the car.

 

"It was very damp on the inside, and there's not much slipstream you can gain," Zhou said.

"That was probably one of the closest laps behind Yuki, so I really had to dive up the inside at the last minute. Unfortunately he tried to cover a little bit, and at that moment, I tried to avoid that and hit the wet patch. That was just about keeping the car on-track there."

The mistake allowed Nicholas Latifi to gain a position, but Zhou felt that it did not really matter as "at least I tried to pick up a position".

Read Also:

Talking about the save itself, Zhou said: "It wasn't too cool in the cockpit, it was pretty scary, a sketchy moment. But it will be nice to have a look at the replay."

Sunday marked Zhou's first time driving an F1 car in Monaco, having previously only sampled the street circuit in Formula 2 machinery.

He admitted it was "so much different" trying to manage an F1 car around the track, and that experience and confidence was important to build up.

"That was missing a bit, but obviously we shouldn't be starting last, only because of the red flag and no laptime set yesterday," Zhou said. "It was a tough one, I think one of the toughest, but we experienced all different conditions.

"I guess normal race tracks in the wet will be a little bit better now after experiencing Monaco."

shares
comments

Related video

Sainz frustrated at lapped Latifi for costing him Monaco F1 lead
Previous article

Sainz frustrated at lapped Latifi for costing him Monaco F1 lead
Next article

Norris: McLaren needs to reflect on Monaco F1 strategy

Norris: McLaren needs to reflect on Monaco F1 strategy
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Zhou Guanyu More from
Zhou Guanyu
Zhou not yet giving thought to next year’s F1 plans
Formula 1

Zhou not yet giving thought to next year’s F1 plans

The data that hints of an Alfa Romeo F1 surprise in Monaco Monaco GP
Formula 1

The data that hints of an Alfa Romeo F1 surprise in Monaco

Guanyu Zhou: The ‘underestimated’ 2022 rookie set to make F1 history Prime
Formula 1

Guanyu Zhou: The ‘underestimated’ 2022 rookie set to make F1 history

Alfa Romeo More from
Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo working on soft tyre weakness in F1 qualifying Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo working on soft tyre weakness in F1 qualifying

Bottas expecting Saturday boost as Alfa Romeo saves F1 upgrades Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Bottas expecting Saturday boost as Alfa Romeo saves F1 upgrades

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes Bahrain March testing Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.