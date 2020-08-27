Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
22 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
43 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Zandvoort open to later 2021 slot so fans can attend F1 race

shares
comments
Zandvoort open to later 2021 slot so fans can attend F1 race
By:
Co-author: Ronald Vording, Writer

Zandvoort is open to a later date slot for Dutch Grand Prix in 2021 so that fans can attend after gaining its FIA Grade 1 circuit licence this week.

Formula 1 had been due to return to Zandvoort earlier this year after a 35-year absence, only for the COVID-19 pandemic to force the race to be cancelled.

The pandemic also caused a delay in the track being awarded its FIA Grade 1 licence, which is required for a circuit to host F1 races.

In an event at Zandvoort on Wednesday, the track was formally presented with its Grade 1 licence, which Dutch Grand Prix sporting director Jan Lammers called a "milestone".

"The last Grand Prix was held in 1985 and now we have a certified track again. We can be very proud of our facilities," Lammers told Motorsport.com.

"This is a beautiful track with legendary character, which is still same. And we added some nice and surprising effects with the banked corners. We couldn't wish for anything better."

The event also saw Zandvoort announce a new title partner for the track, which will formally be known as CM.com Circuit Zandvoort.

F1 has managed to stage races at many of its planned European venues through the 2020 season behind closed doors, although it is possible events later this year may be open to fans.

Lammers was hopeful that Zandvoort would be able to host a Dutch Grand Prix open to fans next May, but was open to the idea of staging the race later in the year if it meant spectators could attend.

"We don't have government support and are organising an F1 race with our own funds, so we need fans to do so," Lammers said.

"We aim to create a festival for the entire family, a true race festival over three days. So we need the public to show the event's full potential. With them and thanks to them we can organise these great things.

"So if May 2021 wouldn't be possible with fans, perhaps we can organise the Dutch GP later during the year."

"The current season runs a bit longer. Perhaps we start next year a little later, so who knows by that time when the situation allows it, we are among the first grands prix, when we can be all together again without social distancing.

"But we need a vaccine or a cure for that, which is very complicated to talk about. Hopefully the situation in the world allows us to organise an event in May and otherwise later during the year, but with fans.

"That's what we really want."

Related video

Russell: Draggy Williams will make Spa and Monza "really tough"

Previous article

Russell: Draggy Williams will make Spa and Monza "really tough"

Next article

Albon doing better than results suggest - Red Bull

Albon doing better than results suggest - Red Bull
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

FIA toughens up track limits policing for Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA toughens up track limits policing for Belgian GP

Albon doing better than results suggest - Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon doing better than results suggest - Red Bull

Why TV gives old F1 laps an illusion of speed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Why TV gives old F1 laps an illusion of speed

F1 engine mode clampdown targets reliability fix claims
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 engine mode clampdown targets reliability fix claims

Zandvoort open to later 2021 slot so fans can attend F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Zandvoort open to later 2021 slot so fans can attend F1 race

Formula 2 retires number 19 in memory of Hubert
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Formula 2 retires number 19 in memory of Hubert

Rossi backs Bagnaia for factory Ducati 2021 MotoGP ride
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi backs Bagnaia for factory Ducati 2021 MotoGP ride

Russell: Draggy Williams will make Spa and Monza "really tough"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Draggy Williams will make Spa and Monza "really tough"

Latest news

FIA toughens up track limits policing for Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA toughens up track limits policing for Belgian GP

Albon doing better than results suggest - Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon doing better than results suggest - Red Bull

Zandvoort open to later 2021 slot so fans can attend F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Zandvoort open to later 2021 slot so fans can attend F1 race

Russell: Draggy Williams will make Spa and Monza "really tough"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Draggy Williams will make Spa and Monza "really tough"

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA toughens up track limits policing for Belgian GP

22m
2
Formula 1

Albon doing better than results suggest - Red Bull

56m
3
Formula 1

Why TV gives old F1 laps an illusion of speed

2h
4
Formula 1

F1 engine mode clampdown targets reliability fix claims

5
Formula 1

Zandvoort open to later 2021 slot so fans can attend F1 race

1h

Latest news

FIA toughens up track limits policing for Belgian GP
Formula 1

FIA toughens up track limits policing for Belgian GP

Albon doing better than results suggest - Red Bull
Formula 1

Albon doing better than results suggest - Red Bull

Zandvoort open to later 2021 slot so fans can attend F1 race
Formula 1

Zandvoort open to later 2021 slot so fans can attend F1 race

Russell: Draggy Williams will make Spa and Monza "really tough"
Formula 1

Russell: Draggy Williams will make Spa and Monza "really tough"

Why TV gives old F1 laps an illusion of speed
Formula 1

Why TV gives old F1 laps an illusion of speed

Latest videos

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour 05:49
Formula 1

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour

10 Of The Most Memorable Motorsport Moments 07:39
Formula 1

10 Of The Most Memorable Motorsport Moments

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments 08:20
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.