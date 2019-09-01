Gallery: F1’s youngest-ever race winners

Twenty-one-year-old Leclerc, who became F1’s 108th different race winner, beats the likes of Fernando Alonso, Bruce McLaren and Lewis Hamilton on the all-time youngest winner list, which is led by Verstappen thanks to his win for Red Bull at Barcelona in 2016.

Leclerc becomes Ferrari’s youngest-ever race winner, ahead of Jacky Ickx.

Here is the all-time list (age in years month days)…