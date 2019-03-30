Sign in
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: F1’s youngest-ever pole winners

By:
15m ago

Charles Leclerc became Ferrari’s youngest-ever pole winner when he set the fastest time in qualifying for Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix, and took second place behind teammate Sebastian Vettel in the all-time list.

Leclerc, who became F1’s 99th pole sitter, beats the likes of Fernando Alonso, Rubens Barrichello and Lewis Hamilton to second place on the all-time list, which is led by Vettel thanks to his pole for Scuderia Toro Rosso at Monza in 2008.

Below is the all-time list (age in years month days)…

1: Sebastian Vettel (Toro Rosso) 21 02 11, Italy 2008

1/10

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / LAT Images

2: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 21 05 14, Bahrain 2019

2/10

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

3: Fernando Alonso (Renault) 21 07 22, Malaysia 2003

3/10

Photo by: Renault F1

4: Rubens Barrichello (Jordan) 22 03 05, Belgium 1994

4/10

Photo by: Sutton Images

5: Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 22 05 03, Canada 2007

5/10

Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images

6: Andrea de Cesaris (Alfa Romeo) 22 10 04, USA (Long Beach) 1982

6/10

Photo by: Sutton Images

7: Nico Hulkenberg (Williams) 23 02 19, Brazil 2010

7/10

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

8: Robert Kubica (Sauber-BMW) 23 04 00, Bahrain 2008

8/10

Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images

9: Jacky Ickx (Ferrari) 23 07 03, Germany 1968

9/10

Photo by: Sutton Images

10: Kimi Raikkonen (McLaren) 23 08 12, Europe (Nurburgring) 2003

10/10

Photo by: DaimlerChrysler

And below are the top five youngest Ferrari pole winners…

1: Charles Leclerc, 21 05 14, Bahrain 2019

1/5

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

2: Jacky Ickx, 23 07 03, Germany 1968

2/5

Photo by: LAT Images

3: Chris Amon, 24 09 22, Spain 1968

3/5

Photo by: LAT Images

4: Niki Lauda, 25 01 08, South Africa 1974

4/5

Photo by: LAT Images

5: Felipe Massa, 25 04 02, Turkey 2006

5/5

Photo by: Sutton Images

 

