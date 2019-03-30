Gallery: F1’s youngest-ever pole winners

Charles Leclerc became Ferrari’s youngest-ever pole winner when he set the fastest time in qualifying for Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix, and took second place behind teammate Sebastian Vettel in the all-time list.
Leclerc, who became F1’s 99th pole sitter, beats the likes of Fernando Alonso, Rubens Barrichello and Lewis Hamilton to second place on the all-time list, which is led by Vettel thanks to his pole for Scuderia Toro Rosso at Monza in 2008.
Below is the all-time list (age in years month days)…
1: Sebastian Vettel (Toro Rosso) 21 02 11, Italy 2008
Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / LAT Images
2: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 21 05 14, Bahrain 2019
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
3: Fernando Alonso (Renault) 21 07 22, Malaysia 2003
Photo by: Renault F1
4: Rubens Barrichello (Jordan) 22 03 05, Belgium 1994
Photo by: Sutton Images
5: Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 22 05 03, Canada 2007
Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images
6: Andrea de Cesaris (Alfa Romeo) 22 10 04, USA (Long Beach) 1982
Photo by: Sutton Images
7: Nico Hulkenberg (Williams) 23 02 19, Brazil 2010
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
8: Robert Kubica (Sauber-BMW) 23 04 00, Bahrain 2008
Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images
9: Jacky Ickx (Ferrari) 23 07 03, Germany 1968
Photo by: Sutton Images
10: Kimi Raikkonen (McLaren) 23 08 12, Europe (Nurburgring) 2003
Photo by: DaimlerChrysler
And below are the top five youngest Ferrari pole winners…
1: Charles Leclerc, 21 05 14, Bahrain 2019
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
2: Jacky Ickx, 23 07 03, Germany 1968
Photo by: LAT Images
3: Chris Amon, 24 09 22, Spain 1968
Photo by: LAT Images
4: Niki Lauda, 25 01 08, South Africa 1974
Photo by: LAT Images
5: Felipe Massa, 25 04 02, Turkey 2006
Photo by: Sutton Images
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Drivers
|Rubens Barrichello , Fernando Alonso Shop Now , Andrea de Cesaris , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Charles Leclerc
|Author
|Charles Bradley
breaking news