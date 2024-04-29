All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Miami GP

Wolff trusts Hamilton to remain "a pro" despite Mercedes F1 hardship

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff trusts Lewis Hamilton to keep acting in a professional fashion despite enduring adversity in his final Formula 1 season with the squad.

Ben Vinel Jonathan Noble
Upd:

Mercedes' performance has been up and down since the introduction of new ground-effect regulations in F1 two years ago, and the 2024 season has exemplified this issue so far.

Hamilton branded his W15 "an amazing car" after the first two grands prix in 2024, before admitting to being "the least confident ever" in this machine following free practice at the Australian Grand Prix. He then had his "best" feeling of the year on Friday in Japan and achieved second place in the Chinese sprint, but was subsequently knocked out in Q1 at the same circuit.

Despite glimpses of speed, the seven-time world champion is yet to finish a Sunday F1 race in the top six this season. Wolff is nonetheless convinced his driver will remain diligent for the remainder of the campaign, not least in his working relationship with team-mate George Russell.

"I think that Lewis is a pro and has behaved in that way until now, trying to keep his morale up and the morale of the team even if the results don’t come", the Austrian said.

"I have no doubt that this is going to last. He has also been supportive with George."

Hamilton himself stated on Thursday at the Japanese Grand Prix that he was keen to remain focused on his current season with Mercedes, rather than his upcoming move to Ferrari.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"Right now, I want to finish on a high here", the Briton said.

"So all my energy is going into this. Of course, there's excitement for the future. But right now, we're going through a difficult place. That's my challenge.

"That's where all my energy is going, to try and figure out how we can get ourselves back to the top. How can I work with the guys? How can I give better debriefs, give them better direction to get back fighting at the front?

"I'm a competitor first and foremost, so I want to win. Just thinking about the next year isn't going to help me do that."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Cost cap “inequities” have triggered F1’s divided grid, says Szafnauer
Next article Horner: F1 listened and reacted to 'Frankenstein car' concerns

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
More from
Ben Vinel
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Chinese GP

F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Chinese GP

Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Chinese GP
Zhou: China-to-UK move as young karter was "a bit of a shock"

Zhou: China-to-UK move as young karter was "a bit of a shock"

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Zhou: China-to-UK move as young karter was "a bit of a shock"
Hamilton needs talk with Wolff to prepare Ferrari F1 move

Hamilton needs talk with Wolff to prepare Ferrari F1 move

Formula 1
Hamilton needs talk with Wolff to prepare Ferrari F1 move
Lewis Hamilton
More from
Lewis Hamilton
2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull

2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull

Formula 1
Chinese GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull
Hamilton "never had so much understeer in my life" in China F1 GP

Hamilton "never had so much understeer in my life" in China F1 GP

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Hamilton "never had so much understeer in my life" in China F1 GP
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach
Mercedes taking action to cure F1 car's “underlying balance” problem

Mercedes taking action to cure F1 car's “underlying balance” problem

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Mercedes taking action to cure F1 car's “underlying balance” problem
Wolff: Mercedes can't just keep living off F1 "bright spots"

Wolff: Mercedes can't just keep living off F1 "bright spots"

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Wolff: Mercedes can't just keep living off F1 "bright spots"

Latest news

F1 Miami GP: How to watch, ESPN and ABC Formula 1 TV times

F1 Miami GP: How to watch, ESPN and ABC Formula 1 TV times

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
F1 Miami GP: How to watch, ESPN and ABC Formula 1 TV times
Ryan Blaney needed "a little bit more pace" at Dover

Ryan Blaney needed "a little bit more pace" at Dover

NAS NASCAR Cup
Dover
Ryan Blaney needed "a little bit more pace" at Dover
Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title

Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title

Indy IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title
Quartararo felt "massive change" on new Yamaha M1's first MotoGP test

Quartararo felt "massive change" on new Yamaha M1's first MotoGP test

MGP MotoGP
Jerez Official Testing
Quartararo felt "massive change" on new Yamaha M1's first MotoGP test

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach
The changes that resulted from F1’s evolution into a truly global player

The changes that resulted from F1’s evolution into a truly global player

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The changes that resulted from F1’s evolution into a truly global player
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 
The F1 hero-to-zero dividing line that has never been so thin

The F1 hero-to-zero dividing line that has never been so thin

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jonathan Noble
The F1 hero-to-zero dividing line that has never been so thin
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global