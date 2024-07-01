All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Austrian GP

Wolff says Austrian GP radio message to Russell the "dumbest" thing he has done in F1

Mercedes team principal admits what he did in Austria was "embarrassing "

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says interrupting George Russell with an excitable radio message about winning F1's Austrian Grand Prix was the "single dumbest" thing he has done at the team.

As it became clear that the late-race collision between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen had put them both out of contention for victory as they struggled back to the pits, Wolff hastily jumped on the radio to offer some encouragement to Russell.

Speaking over the team radio, Wolff said: "George, you can win this! You can win this George!"

But in his excitement, Wolff had not checked over the GPS where Russell was on the track to ensure that the radio message would not be a distraction.

And with it coming as Russell needed to concentrate on braking for Turn 3, he did not seem too impressed about the interruption.

"Just let me f***ing drive!," Russell responded.

Reflecting after the race, Wolff admitted that it had been an embarrassing moment for him, and almost certainly the stupidest thing he had done in his time at Mercedes as it could have triggered Russell to go off.

"I think I know the drivers pretty well and what they need at times to encourage or to refocus, because I spend so much time with them," explained Wolff. "I think I know the psychology.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, 1st position, guests and the Mercedes team celebrate victory after the race

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, 1st position, guests and the Mercedes team celebrate victory after the race

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"But this one is the single dumbest thing I've done in 12 years at Mercedes. I will be forever ashamed by this, because you look at where you message the driver. You don't do it under braking or in high-speed corners.

"But I didn't look on the GPS where he was. I just saw these two [Verstappen and Norris] taking each other out and we anticipated it.

"I emotionally pushed the button and said 'We can win this'. I could have taken him out with this message. Imagine how that would have felt!

"I'm emotional. I enjoy us doing well and I enjoy seeing Lewis [Hamilton] and George doing well, and it was just getting carried away with that situation. I think that is what he said afterwards.

"But seriously…embarrassing."

Russell had been running third behind the lead battle at the time and, while Wolff said he had been entertained by what was going on between Norris and Verstappen, he never expected the pair to come to blows.

"I think we were all trying to be rational," he said about those moments prior to the collision.

"We were on for a P3 and that is where the pace of the car was, and what George was able to extract. That was a solid result.

"Then, obviously, you see these two at the front driving each other hard. We know they are really good friends and that was fun to watch. That is how I perceived it at that stage.

"Obviously, then it got a bit more fierce and, at a certain stage, we said it would be possible that they would collide.

"Then it happened, both of them with a puncture, and we couldn't believe it when we saw it."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article How Russell became the Austrian GP hero as Verstappen and Norris came to blows
Next article Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 needs to fix racing rules to avoid "another 2021", says McLaren

F1 needs to fix racing rules to avoid "another 2021", says McLaren

Formula 1
Austrian GP
F1 needs to fix racing rules to avoid "another 2021", says McLaren
Door closing for Sainz at Williams as it reopens talk with other F1 drivers

Door closing for Sainz at Williams as it reopens talk with other F1 drivers

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Door closing for Sainz at Williams as it reopens talk with other F1 drivers
Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1

Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1
George Russell
More from
George Russell
2024 F1 Austrian GP results: Russell wins as Verstappen, Norris clash

2024 F1 Austrian GP results: Russell wins as Verstappen, Norris clash

Formula 1
Austrian GP
2024 F1 Austrian GP results: Russell wins as Verstappen, Norris clash
Russell "almost crashed" with Wolff's F1 Austrian GP radio call to arms

Russell "almost crashed" with Wolff's F1 Austrian GP radio call to arms

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Russell "almost crashed" with Wolff's F1 Austrian GP radio call to arms
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
F1 Austrian GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole

F1 Austrian GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole

Formula 1
Austrian GP
F1 Austrian GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole
Verstappen's Austrian GP qualifying gap a "reality check" for F1 rivals

Verstappen's Austrian GP qualifying gap a "reality check" for F1 rivals

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Verstappen's Austrian GP qualifying gap a "reality check" for F1 rivals
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Latest news

Why Joey Logano took a 'ginormous risk' to win at Nashville

Why Joey Logano took a 'ginormous risk' to win at Nashville

NAS NASCAR Cup
Nashville
Why Joey Logano took a 'ginormous risk' to win at Nashville
Neuville wants more Hyundai WRC seat time to prepare for Latvia, Finland

Neuville wants more Hyundai WRC seat time to prepare for Latvia, Finland

WRC WRC
Rally Poland
Neuville wants more Hyundai WRC seat time to prepare for Latvia, Finland
Verstappen: "Awful" Red Bull F1 race enabled Norris Austria collision

Verstappen: "Awful" Red Bull F1 race enabled Norris Austria collision

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
Verstappen: "Awful" Red Bull F1 race enabled Norris Austria collision
The inverse Marquez trait that helped Bagnaia’s Assen MotoGP domination

The inverse Marquez trait that helped Bagnaia’s Assen MotoGP domination

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP
The inverse Marquez trait that helped Bagnaia’s Assen MotoGP domination

Prime

Discover prime content
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
How Russell became the Austrian GP hero as Verstappen and Norris came to blows

How Russell became the Austrian GP hero as Verstappen and Norris came to blows

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Russell became the Austrian GP hero as Verstappen and Norris came to blows
Why F1 strategic thinking must encompass more than pitstop timings

Why F1 strategic thinking must encompass more than pitstop timings

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why F1 strategic thinking must encompass more than pitstop timings
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global