Formula 1 / Belgian GP News
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Wolff questions Piastri’s “this is wrong" F1 tweet

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has questioned the wisdom of Oscar Piastri’s now infamous tweet in response to Alpine’s announcement that he would drive for the Formula 1 team in 2023.

Adam Cooper
By:
Listen to this article

In the wake of Fernando Alonso’s move to Aston Martin, Alpine moved quickly to confirm its intention to give Piastri the race seat.

However, the team was already well aware that Piastri had also signed a contract with McLaren, and intended to race for the Woking outfit.

Piastri quickly took to social media to make it clear that he had no intention of taking up the Alpine seat, concluding his post with “this is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year.”

Piastri’s snubbing of the team that invested in his career has not been well received across the paddock, especially by teams that also run junior programmes and support drivers as they make their way through the ranks.

“I have bigger problems than enjoy to sit on the balcony like in The Muppet Show to watch the show pan out in front of my eyes,” Wolff said when asked by Motorsport.com what he thought of the driver market situation.

“I think it's important that junior programmes are being respected. I think some of the kids should be wary on Twitter what they said about multinational organisations. But I have no insight into the contracts.

“I believe in karma, I believe in integrity. But I'm not here to judge because as I said, I don't know the legal situation.”

 

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner, who has seen dozens of drivers pass through the drink company’s junior programme over the years, also stressed the importance of loyalty.

“I don’t fully understand it, because contractually, that should just never happen,” he told Sky F1.

“I think if Renault and Alpine have invested into his junior career, it’s because you invest in youth because you’re investing in it for the future, and there has to be an element of loyalty within that.

“So I don’t understand obviously contractually what’s going on there. But for him to be even in a position to think that he doesn’t have to drive for Alpine next year, obviously shows there’s something not right.

“Hopefully it’ll get sorted. He’s another great young talent. He drove for the Arden team in Formula 4, Formula Renault, so I know him pretty well.

“He’s a great talent that should be on the grid. Probably there’s been a bit more mess around his debut than there should be.”

Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer made it clear that the team will review its support of junior drivers.

“There's lessons to be learned for sure,” said the American. “So we'll have a good backwards look and like anything we'll analyse, and if there's a few things we can do better I'm sure we'll incorporate those in our future dealings.”

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Belgian GP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday, overcoming a grid penalty for a power unit change that meant he started from the midfield.

Ferrari: Sensor failure led to Leclerc’s ‘unlucky’ pit lane speeding penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Sensor failure led to Leclerc’s ‘unlucky’ pit lane speeding penalty

Ferrari has revealed a sensor failure resulting from the tear-off that became stuck in Charles Leclerc’s brake duct led to his “unlucky” penalty for Formula 1 pit lane speeding.

Alonso: First-lap Belgian F1 GP clash is Hamilton’s mistake
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: First-lap Belgian F1 GP clash is Hamilton’s mistake

Fernando Alonso has put the blame firmly on Lewis Hamilton for their clash at the start of the Belgian Grand Prix but played down his criticism as a “first-lap incident”.

Leclerc: No frustration with Ferrari despite late Spa F1 pit stop backfiring
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: No frustration with Ferrari despite late Spa F1 pit stop backfiring

Charles Leclerc says he feels no frustration with Ferrari’s Formula 1 strategists over the decision to pit him late at Spa despite the call backfiring in the last two laps.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Prime

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, Ben Edwards admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
10 h
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Prime

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Prime

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Prime

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying. This is how it came to pass and how the famous German marque will tackle its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Prime

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress.

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Prime

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gerard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2022
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Prime

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Prime

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
