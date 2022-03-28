Wolff: Painful Mercedes F1 form an "exercise in humility"
Toto Wolff believes Mercedes’ current “painful” form in Formula 1 is an “exercise in humility” after failing to challenge Red Bull or Ferrari in Saudi Arabia last weekend.
