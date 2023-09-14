Wolff not expecting flexi-wing F1 crackdown to slow Red Bull down
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has said it would be "nice" if Red Bull was dramatically slowed by Formula 1's latest flexi-wing clampdown, but is sceptical about that happening.
The FIA is introducing new measures for this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix aimed at stopping teams from playing around with flexi-wing tricks.
While it is unclear just how much impact the changes are going to have on each individual team, the prospects of a dramatic shake-up in the order have been played down by leading figures.
Amid suggestions that Aston Martin has already this season had to row back on some of its aggressive wing flexibility, Wolff is intrigued to see what the impact will be.
"It's going to be interesting," said Wolff. "I think with the Aston Martin you've seen that they made a step backwards with their wing moving less, but I don't know the details. Let's wait and see.
"I don't know who is exploiting them to a bigger degree than others, but it's maybe Red Bull [if it] is half a second slower suddenly.
"That would be nice, but I don't think that will be the case."
The FIA's single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis does not expect there to be a huge impact on the competitive order.
"I don't think we'll see huge changes," he said. "Compared to other interventions done in the past, I don't expect revolutions.
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG
Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images
"These are medium-low level interventions and, for this reason, the teams are not shouting and have taken the changes quite well."
Williams head of vehicle performance Dave Robson said the scale of the demands from the FIA would likely trigger work from all teams, as he hoped there would be some impact on teams ahead.
"I think the way the TDs are written, they're clearly aimed at quite specific things that the FIA have seen, so they must be affecting some people," he explained.
"On the whole we don't think it affects us very much. There is a little bit we need to do on our floors, but on the wing side of things not a big deal. So yeah, hopefully it will slow some people down."
Related video
F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Singapore GP practice
F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Singapore GP practice F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Singapore GP practice
Verstappen: Red Bull pace "worse than expected" in Singapore F1 practice
Verstappen: Red Bull pace "worse than expected" in Singapore F1 practice Verstappen: Red Bull pace "worse than expected" in Singapore F1 practice
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Latest news
Will chaotic IndyCar finales become the norm in future?
Will chaotic IndyCar finales become the norm in future? Will chaotic IndyCar finales become the norm in future?
Mortara leaves Maserati MSG Formula E team after six years
Mortara leaves Maserati MSG Formula E team after six years Mortara leaves Maserati MSG Formula E team after six years
NASCAR's Bristol Dirt race will not return in 2024
NASCAR's Bristol Dirt race will not return in 2024 NASCAR's Bristol Dirt race will not return in 2024
Russell suspects Ferrari not running engine at full power in Singapore F1 practice
Russell suspects Ferrari not running engine at full power in Singapore F1 practice Russell suspects Ferrari not running engine at full power in Singapore F1 practice
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.